SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon Debuts Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment

New hair straightening permanent treatment is the first of its kind in the UAE.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon team is thrilled to announce the official launch of a brand new treatment that has never before been offered in the U.A.E. This new treatment is called the SAbeauti Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment , and it has been designed to provide a flawless straight hair look, no matter what hair type the client has.According to the SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon team, the debut of their new Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment marks that a guaranteed hair straightening treatment with Brazilian Technic has been offered for the first time ever. Now, women have the opportunity to try out this exciting and revolutionary new treatment when they make an appointment with SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon.For those who have been looking for the perfect protein treatment or hair straightening solution, the Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment offers a promising choice. The treatment seamlessly boosts hair by adding nutrients and proteins that act by helping to reconstruct and strengthen each hair strand.For clients, this means that no matter their current hair type, they can likely benefit from this new treatment.Whether clients have dry hair, dyed hair, or damaged hair, they can achieve results with the Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment. In addition, the treatment works for those with frizzy and curly hair.According to SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon, clients can expect to see immediate results. “Transform your dyed damaged or frizzy or curly hair into smooth silky and healthier straight hair,” said a member of the team.Now, for the first time, women living in and visiting Dubai can enjoy this world-class hair straightening treatment and its fantastic results.Depending on the length of the hair, the new treatment’s price starts at AED 450. Currently, the SAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon spa is accepting new clients who are interested in the Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment.In addition to the Brazilian Protein Hair Treatment, clients can also enjoy a wealth of other services and packages including bridal makeup, hair, nails, cosmetics, baths, eyelash extensions, henna designing, and more.This full-service salon is located in the heart of Dubai's International Bowling Center Building and is currently accepting new clients. More information can be found at: https://sabeautisalon.com About SAbeauti Professional Ladies SalonSAbeauti Professional Ladies Salon carries forward the traditions of SA’beauti London, offering a full service salon and spa experience in Dubai unlike any other.Media ContactCompany Name: SAbeauti Professional Ladies SalonContact Person: Kristine Anne LouEmail: info@sabeautisalon.comPhone: 0097142699700 / 00971502699732Country: United Arab EmiratesWebsite: https://sabeautisalon.com

