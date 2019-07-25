Cloud Network Security Software Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities, Key Applications and Forecast to 2025
PUNE, INDIA, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Network security consists of the policies and practices adopted to prevent and monitor unauthorized access, misuse, modification, or denial of a computer network and network-accessible resources. It does as its title explains: It secures the network, as well as protecting and overseeing operations being done.
The application-based segmentation and product availability has also served for the positive demand for cloud network security software-based products in the market. Organizations opt for data encryption or other available means to safeguard information. Commercial usage varies from the military grade product and services used in defense, industry grade product, and services for the financial businesses to public usage products and services. Some network applications require uninterrupted connectivity vital for the operation of the business, while others require the network to be operated continuously with a tolerance to disruption allowed. These factors decide the application-based implementation and usage of the product and drive the market in their respective segments. A failure of communication can be catastrophic and huge in terms of finances in the aviation & defense sectors, driving the demand for top-end products.
The key players covered in this study
IBM
Cisco Security
Microsoft
CA Technologies
Dell EMC
Symantec
Fortinet
McAfee
Siemens
Cato Networks
Check Point
Unisys
CipherCloud
Digital Guardian
Panda Security
Hytrust
Palo Alto Networks
Netskope
Sophos
Qualys
Websense
Zscaler
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Database Management Software
Cloud Password Management Software
Cloud Email Security Software
Cloud Identity and Access Management (IAM) Software
Cloud Intrusion Detection and Prevention Software
Cloud Data Encryption and Security Software
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
Retail
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Government
Entertainment & Media
Aerospace and Defense
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
……Continued
