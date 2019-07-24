Hoyer Statement on Special Counsel Mueller's Congressional Testimony

“Today’s testimony by former Special Counsel Mueller gave the American people an opportunity to hear directly from him about his investigation into Russia’s interference in our election and President Trump’s efforts to obstruct justice. He stated in clear and unambiguous terms that his report does not exonerate the President, and that his investigation did find evidence that the President obstructed justice. Indeed, the former Special Counsel affirmed that President Trump could face criminal charges following his term in office. “We know for a fact that Russia interfered in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win the presidency, and he welcomed Russian assistance that benefited his campaign. We know that President Trump engaged in activities that meet the legal standard for criminal obstruction of justice on at least three occasions: his attempt to fire former Special Counsel Mueller, his ordering of subordinates to engage in a cover-up, and his efforts to impede the Special Counsel’s investigation and limit its scope. What we know is both disturbing and alarming. “Congress has a responsibility to conduct a thorough inquiry so that we can ensure such an attack on our democracy from abroad never happens again and that those charged with enforcing our laws are held to account. As I have stated many times before, we must follow the facts wherever they lead and ensure that no one is above the law in our country. That is what the House will continue to do, even while it focuses on our For the People agenda to lower health care costs, raise wages, and make government work for those it serves.”