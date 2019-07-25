GE, XTI to Collaborate on Hybrid Propulsion Solution for TriFan 600 with GE’s New "Catalyst" Engine

TriFan 600 Prototype

The two companies will work together to define a series hybrid architecture

Our recent work with GE Aviation has convinced us they are the best partner to develop the core of our hybrid-electric propulsion system” — Robert LaBelle, CEO, XTI Aircraft Co.

DENVER, CO, USA, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- GE Aviation and XTI Aircraft Company announced today that XTI has selected GE’s CatalystTM engine as the core of its TriFan 600 hybrid-electric propulsion system. The two companies will work together to define a series hybrid architecture that will meet the TriFan performance requirements.“XTI has been seeking out the best hybrid propulsion solution for the TriFan 600 and we believe the Catalyst is the right choice,” said GE Aviation Turboprops General Manager Paul Corkery. “GE believes that parallel and series hybrid propulsion systems, those that include a turbine gas generator to take advantage of the energy density of jet fuel, will lead to much more capable aircraft for both traditional and emerging markets for many years to come. The Catalyst is a new, clean-sheet design that will greatly reduce fuel consumption, enabling longer in-flight missions and increased payload compared to other alternatives in this class.”GE’s Catalyst is the first clean-sheet turboprop engine to hit the general aviation market in more than 30 years, enabling better performance through proven GE commercial technology. Operating as a series hybrid generator, GE’s Catalyst is designed to answer the propulsion and system needs of aircraft in the emerging megawatt hybrid propulsion market.The TriFan 600 will have the speed, range and comfort of a business jet and the ability to take off and land vertically, like a helicopter. Using three ducted fans, the TriFan 600 lifts off vertically. Its two wing fans then rotate forward for a seamless transition to cruise speed and its initial climb. It will reach 30,000 feet and cruise to the destination as a highly efficient business aircraft. The TriFan 600 will incorporate advanced safety features, including autopilot and computerized controls for takeoff and landing.“We are excited to announce selection of the GE Catalyst engine for the core of our propulsion system because it provides the level of power required even at the significant altitudes the Trifan will fly. Our recent work with GE Aviation has convinced us they are the best partner to develop the core of our hybrid-electric propulsion system,” said Bob LaBelle, CEO of XTI Aircraft.GE Aviation has been researching and developing hybrid-electric technology for nearly a decade for large regional and narrow body aircraft, as well as the general aviation and the VTOL market segments. The company opened its $51M Electrical Power Integrated System Center (EPISCENTER) facility in Dayton, OH in 2013. This facility can support six narrow body class aircraft labs simultaneously, as well as provide the capability to test systems from 0.5MW to 2.5 MW in size. After visiting this facility and assessing GE Aviation hybrid-electric capabilities, XTI made the decision to select the Catalyst engine and work with GE Aviation to refine its hybrid-electric architecture.Since the Catalyst was unveiled to the public at the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) Convention in November of 2015, GE Aviation has committed more than $400 million in development costs for the program.XTI recently announced it has successfully completed initial hover tests of the TriFan 600 prototype, which tested the vehicle’s autonomous functions and ground control systems, including electric motors, the battery system, ducts, propellers, flight controls, electrical systems and instrumentation. Future flights will test forward, wing-borne flight, as well as the transition phase between vertical and forward-flight modes.Customers have placed 80 orders to date for the TriFan 600 under XTI’s pre-sales program.For information and updates about XTI Aircraft Company and the TriFan 600, visit www.xtiaircraft.com . To invest, go to www. startengine .com/xti-aircraft, or accredited investors may contact Mr. LaBelle at rlabelle@xtiaircraft.com (571) 216-1594. For information on reserving a priority position for the TriFan under the Company’s pre-sales program, contact Mr. LaBelle.Media Contact for XTI Aircraft Company:Robert LaBelle(571) 216-1594rlabelle@xtiaircraft.comAN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM:YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING STATEMENT BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT.About GE AviationGE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is a world-leading provider of jet and turboprop engines, components and integrated systems for commercial, military, business and general aviation aircraft. GE Aviation has a global service network to support these offerings. For more information, visit at www.ge.com/aviation

TriFan 600 - This Changes Everything!



