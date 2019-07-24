Drinkmate now partnered with Macy's

Drinkmate, the carbonate ANYTHING machine, is now sold on Macys.com!

ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN, US, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The carbonate ANYTHING brand Drinkmate is now available for purchase on Macys.com! Type in the key word "idrink" to find their product listings.Locally owned and operated in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Drinkmate has separated itself from the competition by allowing users to carbonate more than just water. Using their patented controlled release technology, Drinkmate is the only machine on the market that allows you to carbonate ANY beverage! Carbonate wine, cocktails, tea, coffee, beer, and sports drinks with ease. Get away from unhealthy pop and soda, get creative and create your own delicious recipes!



