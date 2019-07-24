This new digital platform is helping employees that are suffering from burnout.
7 in 10 millennials suffer from burnout and the World's Health Organization just declared it a legitimate diagnosis. HR leaders need to do something about it.
Journify is NY-based wellness coaching platform for millennials and people-first companies. They offer flexible plans for personal coaching or group workshops. In addition to their curated community of wellness practitioners, they support the users’ well-being journeys with HIPAA-compliant telehealth, goal-setting and alerts, personal metric tracking, team challenges, and wellness journal entries.
So, what happened with the trend of stand-alone wellness apps and trackers? They don’t work when the user’s goal is to make meaningful lifestyle changes. Usually, 80% of individuals quit achieving their personal goals when trying to do it alone. Personal coaching is proven to be at least 3X more effective than any “one-size-fits-all” program. The latter mainly due to the support and accountability that personal coaches provide. Journify leverages the advantages of personal coaching and supports the journey with the first end-to-end millennial-friendly platform.
Journify is a venture-backed company that started in Q1 2019 with 1:1 coaching services. The platform has scaled their offerings quickly and recently incorporated group training sessions for managers and teams. Their coaches and workshops cover personal development and general well-being topics, such as burnout management, resilience building, mental health improvement, financial well-being, life and career design, and sustainable behavioral changes.
