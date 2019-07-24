AMCD Calls Out Lebanese Ambassador to UN for Protecting Hezbollah

Lebanese Ambassador to the UN, Amal Mudallali

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Mideast Coalition for Democracy called out the Lebanese Ambassador to the United Nations, Amal Mudallali, for protecting, and thus supporting, the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the Security Council.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, the Israeli Ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, explained to the 15-member Security Council that Iran has been using Lebanon’s civilian port in Beirut to transport weapons to Hezbollah. “Israel found that Iran and the Quds Force have begun to advance the exploitation of the civilian maritime channels, and specifically the Port of Beirut. The Port of Beirut is now the Port of Hezbollah,” said Danon.

In response, the Lebanese Ambassador, Amal Mudallali, claimed Israel was issuing “direct threats on their [Lebanon’s] peace and civilian infrastructure. If it is using them [Danon’s accusations] to prepare the ground and the international community for an attack on Lebanon’s civilian ports and airport and its infrastructure - as they did in 2006 - this council should not stay silent,” she said.

“It’s a disgrace that Ambassador Mudallali would defend the Iranian terrorist organization before the UN Security Council,” said AMCD co-chair Tom Harb. “This makes her, and by extension the government of Lebanon, an accomplice to terror.”

“Weapons smuggling is a dirty business,” stated AMCD co-chair John Hajjar. “The ambassador is clearly attempting to shield one of the world’s worst terrorist organizations as they receive weapons directly from Iran, the world’s foremost state sponsor of terror. Furthermore, she is attempting to accuse Israel of having suspect motives for simply reporting these facts to the UN.”

On July 9th, Representative Michael McCaul (R-Texas) stated that Hezbollah is actively endangering the Lebanese population by hiding 100.000 rockets pointed at Israel in Lebanese homes and schools. He also expressed concern that the Lebanese Army not only does nothing about the staging of these rockets in civilian areas, but that at least some of the money given by the US government to the Lebanese Army ends up trickling down to Hezbollah.

AMCD will continue to stand firmly against any “normalization” of this vicious terrorist organization as it continues to sow fear, mayhem and death wherever its tentacles extend.





