APPLIED RESEARCH WEST RECEIVES SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Award exemplifies unique relationship between minority business and major corporate sponsors

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC) awarded the Supplier of the Year (SOTY) to Applied Research West today at the Hyatt Regency Long Beach.Widely regarded as the most prestigious honor that can be given to a certified minority business enterprise (MBE), the SOTY Awards are determined by a panel of procurement and supplier diversity leaders who represent SCMSDC’s corporate membership. Corporate members include American Honda Motor Company, Northrop Grumman, Toyota, SCE, Sempra Energy, and several others.“The Supplier of the Year Awards celebrate the unique relationships that develop between our MBEs and corporate members,” said Virginia Gomez, president and CEO of SCMSDC. “They reinforce the value those relationships deliver and the positive impact they create for both of their businesses.”Dr. Anita Kantak, President of Applied Research West, accepted the award for Applied Research West from Charles Harmon, Chairman of the SCMSDC board and Senior Manager - Administration Division American Honda Motor Company. When Anita was asked by SCMSDC leadership, what advice she’d offer to other business people about building a successful business, she replied “Don’t give up and don’t get complacent. Build your business by creating a strong team of associates and lasting relationships. Most of all make sure you provide your clients with value through efficient and effective service.”Applied Research - West, Inc. (ARW) was established in 1994 as a full-service marketing research company; and we are a minority owned company. Our personnel have advanced degrees in marketing research and statistics and keep abreast with the latest developments and technologies. We pride ourselves on our ability to respond quickly to client needs for information and are totally committed to high quality research and systems. We have extensive experience with quantitative studies and advanced analytics. We give our clients assistance in enhancing their research needs in order to garner valuable insight. Nearly all aspects of a research project are conducted in-house without any outsourcing, including various types of multivariate analysis techniques like conjoint/ trade-off analysis, regression modeling, and price sensitivity analysis. And if qualitative studies are required, we have full time focus group moderators on staff.



