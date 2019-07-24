Republic of Congo : Staff Report-Press Release; Staff Report; Debt Sustainability Analysis, and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Congo
Author/Editor:
International Monetary Fund. African Dept.
Publication Date:
July 24, 2019
Electronic Access:
Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
The Republic of Congo was hit hard by the oil price shock and delayed fiscal adjustment, amidst governance challenges and unsustainable debt. While program negotiations were long and complex, the authorities made decisive progress in 2018 and early 2019 with decisive fiscal consolidation, and the implementation of a large package of structural reforms, including two rounds of prior actions to improve governance and transparency. In addition, financing assurances have been secured.
Series:
Country Report No. 19/244
English
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513508399/1934-7685
Stock No:
1COGEA2019001
Price:
$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)
Format:
Paper
Pages:
175
