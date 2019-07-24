There were 703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,335 in the last 365 days.

Republic of Congo : Staff Report-Press Release; Staff Report; Debt Sustainability Analysis, and Statement by the Executive Director for the Republic of Congo

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

July 24, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The Republic of Congo was hit hard by the oil price shock and delayed fiscal adjustment, amidst governance challenges and unsustainable debt. While program negotiations were long and complex, the authorities made decisive progress in 2018 and early 2019 with decisive fiscal consolidation, and the implementation of a large package of structural reforms, including two rounds of prior actions to improve governance and transparency. In addition, financing assurances have been secured.

Series:

Country Report No. 19/244

English

Publication Date:

July 24, 2019

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513508399/1934-7685

Stock No:

1COGEA2019001

Price:

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Format:

Paper

Pages:

175

