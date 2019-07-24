Miry’s List Founder Awarded LinkedIn Compassion Award

Non-Profit Founder & Speaker Miry Whitehill Honored for Cultivating More Compassion in the World

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miry’s List, a nonprofit organization serving over 300 families who have recently resettled in America as refugees from countries such as Syria, Afghanistan, Iran and Iraq, is proud to announce that Miry’s List Founder & Executive Director Miry Whitehill was awarded the 2019 LinkedIn Compassion Award.

The Compassion Award seeks out and identifies leaders across the globe that are leading with a mindset of wishing the best for others. The award fosters communication around compassion and assists the chosen four honorees with prize money to continue their courage to take action.



“As the founder and executive director of Miry’s List, speaker and immigration educator, I believe in the power of direct human connection,” said Miry Whitehill. “I approach my life and work with compassion, gratitude and civility. There is nothing more rewarding than seeing a community come together to support one another. To be recognized for this approach by LinkedIn is beyond my expectations.”

As an advocate and speaker, Miry empowers and advises audiences on how to support and uplift families and individuals resettling in America as refugees, focusing on inclusivity, equity, safety and freedom in all its forms and a shared sense of belonging. Through storytelling and personal anecdotes, her presence on the TedX stage in her talk “How To Be A Good Neighbor,” and her writing for outlets such as Ms. Magazine, she has dedicated her life work to improving the experience of families resettling as refugees in America by connecting them with their neighbors.

Miry has been featured in countless outlets including the Los Angeles Times, NBC News, Food & Wine, The Washington Post, Jewish Journal, Parade, CBS LA, LA Weekly, LA Magazine and NBC LA. She is a frequent guest on podcasts and is the coauthor of People of the World, A Migration Story, which will come out in 2020.

To hear Miry speak or book her to speak please visit: https://mirywhitehill.com.

About Miry’s List

Miry’s List is a nonprofit organization founded in July 2016 serving families resettling in America as refugees. Our mission is to make America a more welcoming place for refugees and immigrants by providing mechanisms for people to directly impact their resettling neighbors. Our 5 programs are designed to address challenges that resettling families face starting from the day the plane lands. Our programming is customized to each family’s needs, divided into three chronological tiers that align with the resettlement experience: Survive, Hive, and Thrive. So far, 320 new arrival refugee families have been helped and over 75,000 American people have gotten involved through Miry’s List to make America more welcoming, inclusive, and equitable for families resettling here. To support Miry’s List please visit: https://miryslist.org/donate .

Carrie Callahan NorthStar Moving Company 8002757767 carrie@nashcallahan.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.