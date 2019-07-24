Adesto’s AFE IP Licensed by GCT Semiconductor for Advanced 4G LTE Modem

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Ireland and SAN JOSE, Calif., July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and systems for the IoT, announces that GCT Semiconductor , a leading designer and supplier of advanced 4G and 5G mobile semiconductor solutions, selected multiple Adesto® IP cores for development of its next-generation 4G LTE Modem.



Since 2014, Adesto, through its ASIC & IP Division (formed around the acquisition of S3 Semiconductors), has been GCT’s preferred supplier of Analog Front End (AFE) solutions. These AFEs are critical components of the system that sits directly in the signal path, playing a vital role in the functionality of the Rx/Tx chain. Over the years, Adesto and GCT have cooperated on numerous chip developments across multiple foundries and process nodes. GCT offers a wide range of highly integrated LTE solutions from Cat. M1/NB1 IoT to advanced 4G and 5G high performance chips with ultra low power consumption.

“We chose Adesto’s IP for our next-generation LTE modem based on many years of previous close engineering cooperation and successful engagements,” said John Schlaefer, CEO of GCT Semiconductor. “Adesto is a trusted supplier for GCT, having ported numerous ADC and DAC IPs across foundries and processes to support our end products. Adesto’s AFE IP provides GCT with a significant competitive advantage in the LTE market, enabling us to provide our customers with solutions that offer the best performance at the lowest power. We look forward to many more years of cooperation with Adesto.”

“We are delighted to work closely with customers like GCT who are at the forefront of product innovation,” said Dermot Barry, VP and General Manager, ASIC & IP Division, Adesto. “Adesto provides our customers with solutions that offer an optimum balance of performance, power and area together with best-in-class engineering support on the technology node the customer requires. We are delighted to continue supporting GCT Semiconductor in its goal to be a market leader in LTE and onward into 5G.”

Adesto offers a continuously growing portfolio of 300+ silicon-proven analog and mixed signal IP blocks which offer class-leading performance, power consumption and area. The company’s AFE IP is optimized for communications applications such as LTE-A,802.11ac/ax and G.Fast, multi-mode GNSS, and PLC comprising data convertors, clocking and auxiliary circuitry tailored for exact performance, power and area.

About GCT Semiconductor

GCT Semiconductor is a leading fabless designer and supplier of advanced 4G LTE and 5G semiconductor solutions. GCT’s market-proven LTE solutions, commercially available since 2010, have enabled fast and reliable LTE connectivity to numerous commercial devices such as smartphones, tablets, hotspots, USB dongles, routers, M2M applications, etc., for the world’s top LTE carriers. GCT also offers LTE solutions optimized for the Internet of Things (IoT). GCT’s system-on-chips integrate radio frequency, baseband modem and digital signal processing functions, therefore offering complete 4G and 5G platform solutions with small form factors, low power consumption, high performance, high reliability and cost effectiveness. For more information, visit www.gctsemi.com .

Follow GCT on Twitter.

About Adesto Technologies Corporation

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT. The company’s technology is used by more than 5,000 customers worldwide who are creating differentiated solutions across industrial, consumer, medical and communications markets. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things. See: www.adestotech.com .

Follow Adesto on Twitter .

Adesto and the Adesto logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Adesto Technologies Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries. Other company, product, and service names may be trademarks or service marks of others.

Adesto Technologies Media Contact:

Jen Bernier-Santarini

+1 650-336-4222

jen.bernier@adestotech.com

Adesto Technologies Investor Relations:

Leanne K. Sievers

Shelton Group

949-224-3874

sheltonir@sheltongroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.