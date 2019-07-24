Golden Developing Solutions Inc. Featured in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Broadcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Golden Developing Solutions Inc. (OTC: DVLP), an emerging leader in the cannabis, hemp and CBD marketplaces, today announces the broadcast of its exclusive audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



The interview can be heard at http://nnw.fm/47lYM.

Golden Developing Solutions CEO Stavros Triant joins NNW host Stuart Smith for a discussion on the Company’s underlying fundamentals and why 2019 will be a pivotal year of growth as the North American legal cannabis market continues to expand.

Golden Developing Solutions provides business services and products supporting the cannabis industry. Its CBD Infusionz subsidiary is an online retail business for CBD, hemp oil and health/wellness related products. As Triant explains, “We are a cannabis company powered by our passion for the cannabis industry and what it means to us.”

Within the Company’s portfolio is “Where’s Weed” and its primary asset, WheresWeed.com , a sophisticated online and mobile cannabis services hub. WheresWeed.com has a large and expansive reach with more than 5 million pageviews per month. Available in both iOS and Android, the WheresWeed app has been downloaded over 200,000 times, connecting medical and recreational cannabis users with trusted local marijuana businesses in their communities.

“It is really important to us that as we build things out on the software side and product side that we are making sure we are communicating with our customers, team members, joint-venture partners, vendors, everybody involved, and listening to them at the same time,” Triant says, adding that Golden Developing Solutions has included a delivery location service in the WheresWeed app that allows customers to pre-purchase in-state delivery, where legal. The Company’s WheresCBD.com website also provides consumers with a trusted source of CBD products and virtual membership with a like-minded community.

Golden Developing Solutions’ core fundamentals center on building and strengthening brand image, continuing to effectively communicate with vendors, partners and distributors, and supporting a growing and loyal cannabis community that values the quality products and services the company provides. The Company recently obtained fully audited and reporting status with the SEC, Triant says, adding the Company’s goals include pursuing larger capital raises and additional acquisitions to support its vertical integration strategy.

“On the overall umbrella of our different divisions, we all have the same underlying goal of achieving strength in size of community, strength in size of brand awareness and strength in size of our distribution platform,” Triant concludes.

About Golden Developing Solutions Inc.

Golden Developing Solutions (DVLP), through its CBD Infusionz subsidiary ( https://www.cbdinfusionz.com/ ) , is an online retail business for cannabidiol (CBD), hemp oil and health/wellness-related products, including traditional vitamins, supplements, and CBD-based tinctures, vapes and soft gels, among other products. Merchandise also includes hemp and CBD-related products and additional products focusing on health and lifestyle. Golden Developing Solutions is also developing a high-capacity, high-quality CBD extraction and production facility.

For more information, visit the company’s website at: www.GoldenDeveloping.com.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DVLP are available in the company’s newsroom at: http://nnw.fm/DVLP.

Forward-Looking Statements

