What places to visit in Santorini Island with Santorini Tours?

Santorini, as it is known, is one of the most romantic islands in the world. They say that you fall in love with this island!” — Georgios Georgiou

SANTORINI, SANTORINI, GREECE, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Known throughout the world as one of the most famous tourist destinations in the Mediterranean, Santorini is a "holiday dream" for most people. Five days may not be enough to get to know all the popular places, but they are capable of giving a full picture of the island, dominated by the volcano and the impressive caldera. Santorini Tours offers services that ensure that your experience on the island will be most fulfilling and rewarding.The beautiful villages, others hanging on the edge of the caldera and others built in a unique way in the interior, the cave houses of traditional architecture, the churches, the unique wine that produces this very special land, but also the very distinct beaches make Santorini an ideal destination that combines both the relaxation and the comfort of the holiday, as well as the acquaintance with the new, the different.Tourist attraction is also the prehistoric settlement of Akrotiri, an archaeological site of unique value for the whole of mankind.The villagesIf you want to make the most of your stay in Santorini, you should better book Santorini Private Transfer to visit as many places as you can. Visit Santorini and travel not only with safety but also with comfort at the best price. You can book a private transfer in Santorini based on your personal desires.Thira or FiraFira is the name that has been established for the capital of Santorini but the official name is Thira. Today it is the largest settlement, situated in the middle of the island on the caldera and gathers not only the majority of the services, but also the visitors.OiaSantorini Oia is the most famous settlement on the island, famous for its unique sunset, when the sun sinks into the blue sea behind the volcano ... It is built in the northern part of the caldera and keeps the traditional Cycladic, and special architecture, traditional caves, the houses of the island's captains.ImerovigliAt the highest point of the caldera, Imerovigli is standing by the Byzantine Empire, facing the impressive volcano from a height of about 300 meters from the sea. Today it is one of the most developed tourist spots in Santorini, with high-quality hotels, restaurants and other shops that welcome thousands of visitors every year from all over the world.The view of the sunset from Imerovigli is unique and many suggest the village for a romantic holiday. A special place of the village is the Castle of Skaros, the old Kastelli, which for many centuries was the capital of the island.EmporioEmporio is the most popular settlement of the island and is located about 12 kilometres south of Fira, near Akrotiri, at the foot of Prophet Elias. The traditional Kasteli of Emporios is preserved in our days, in a very good condition, just like the medieval Goulas.The old Primary School, built in 1900 with the donation of Andrea Syngrou, is still considered to be a sightseeing destination, while outside the village is the famous Perissa beach, one of the most popular beaches of Santorini. At a small distance from the village, the visitor sees the ornate bell tower of Panagia Messianis.The beachesRed BeachThe Red Beach of Santorini is the most popular among the beaches of the island, a real sight of the special nature of this place. It is located in the south-eastern part of Santorini, in the wider area of Akrotiri.VlychadaOverwhelming rocks, sculpted so that anyone who sees them cannot believe it is a creation of nature rather than humans, a vast blue sea and fine black sand. This is the setting on Vlychada Beach of Santorini, one of the most impressive of the island.KamariThe beach of Kamari extends about 5 kilometres in front of the homonymous settlement on the eastern coast of the island and together with the beach of Perissa gathers every summer most visitors.PerissaThe beach of Perissa in Santorini is also one of the most popular beaches of the island. It is located on the south-eastern coast, just in front of the homonymous settlement, to the south of Kamari, while its continuation is Perivolos, equally popular and busy. The three beaches, namely "in the series", Kamari, Perissa and Perivolos, gather thousands of visitors from all over the world for their summer vacation.White BeachThe White Beach is the most diverse of all the beaches of Santorini. It is located in the south-eastern part of the island, in the wider area of Akrotiri, and its white colour, from the surrounding rocks, is unique on the island. It has however fine black sand, crystal clear blue water, and a canteen that works in a cave house.The sightsVolcanoThere is no other island in the world like Santorini and its uniqueness owes it mainly to the volcano. It is one of the most important in the world, born through the sea and has significantly influenced the geological form of the entire Eastern Mediterranean life and activity in the region.Prehistoric settlement of AkrotiriThe prehistoric settlement of Akrotiri, Santorini, is today one of the most important archaeological sites throughout the Mediterranean. The visitor can see a very representative sample of the settlement that was destroyed by the volcano.UndercoverTraditional houses in Santorini are built in the ground. It was the houses that made the inhabitants very simple to get as many advantages as possible in order to avoid strong winds, cold and hot weather, even destruction from raids or earthquakes.CannabisThe Santorini canavas are the traditional wineries of the island, where the famous wine of the Santorini vineyard, the Asyrtiko, the Visanto and other varieties are produced.Five days in Santorini are ideal for visiting its most popular villages, seeing its impressive sights and its very special beaches, as well as visiting both the volcano and Akrotiri.

