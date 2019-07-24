Arch Coal, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
"Arch turned in another strong operational performance during the quarter just ended, led by our core Metallurgical segment, which achieved record margins, an excellent cost performance and solid shipping volumes," said
During the second quarter, Arch returned
"We remain sharply focused on driving operational excellence across our portfolio to generate long-term, sustainable returns for our shareholders," Eaves added. "With excellent momentum in all facets of our business, we expect to have sufficient capacity to return as much or more capital to shareholders in full-year 2019 as we averaged in 2017 and 2018, while also funding the development of Leer South."
Capital Allocation Progress and Liquidity Update
During the second quarter, Arch repurchased 697,000 shares of common stock, representing 2.8 percent of the shares outstanding at launch of the capital return program in
In addition to the buybacks, Arch returned
The
"During the second quarter, Arch again demonstrated its powerful cash-generating capabilities, returning significant amounts of cash to shareholders even as we drove forward at an accelerated rate in the development of our new Leer South longwall mine," said
Arch invested
"We believe Arch possesses one of the most compelling value propositions in the global coking coal industry – with our high-margin coking coal portfolio, robust capital return program, rock-solid balance sheet, and world-class growth project at Leer South," Drexler added.
As expected, Arch received cash of
Arch is also announcing board approval of the next quarterly cash dividend payment of
Future dividend declarations and share repurchases will be subject to ongoing board review and authorization and will be based on a number of factors, including business and market conditions, Arch's future financial performance and other capital priorities.
Operational Results
"Our core Metallurgical segment delivered record margins during the quarter, achieving an excellent cost performance and near-record coking coal price realizations," said
|
Metallurgical
|
2Q19
|
1Q19
|
2Q18
|
Tons sold (in millions)
|
1.9
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
Coking
|
1.6
|
1.5
|
1.7
|
Thermal
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
0.3
|
Coal sales per ton sold
|
$115.87
|
$118.22
|
$104.38
|
Coking
|
$131.88
|
$133.32
|
$119.23
|
Thermal
|
$30.02
|
$34.66
|
$31.65
|
Cash cost per ton sold
|
$62.07
|
$67.27
|
$61.33
|
Cash margin per ton
|
$53.80
|
$50.95
|
$43.05
|
Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures."
|
Mining complexes included in this segment are Beckley, Leer, Mountain Laurel and Sentinel.
The Metallurgical segment achieved a per-ton margin of
"Even with a longwall move, the Leer mine continued its outstanding operating performance, with high productivity levels and exceptionally low cash costs," Lang said. "As previously discussed, we expect Leer to maintain and even improve upon its strong performance as it transitions into the heart of its reserve base later in 2019."
Meanwhile, the Mountain Laurel mine is about to start its final longwall move as it prepares to transition to a continuous miner operation in late 2019. Mountain Laurel now has three of five continuous miner units operating productively in the new room-and-pillar configuration.
Looking ahead, Arch is increasing the midpoint of its 2019 coking coal volume guidance by 100,000 tons – to a range of 6.7 to 7.1 million tons – and reducing the midpoint of its cost guidance by
|
Powder River Basin
|
2Q19
|
1Q19
|
2Q18
|
Tons sold (in millions)
|
17.1
|
17.1
|
18.8
|
Coal sales per ton sold
|
$12.08
|
$12.18
|
$12.06
|
Cash cost per ton sold
|
$11.29
|
$10.98
|
$10.66
|
Cash margin per ton
|
$0.79
|
$1.20
|
$1.40
|
Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures."
|
Mining complexes included in this segment are Black Thunder and Coal Creek.
In the
Looking ahead, Arch expects stronger volumes and correspondingly lower unit costs in the year's second half. As a result, the company remains comfortable with its per-ton cost guidance of between
|
Other Thermal
|
2Q19
|
1Q19
|
2Q18
|
Tons sold (in millions)
|
1.9
|
1.7
|
2.0
|
Coal sales per ton sold
|
$39.09
|
$38.58
|
$36.77
|
Cash cost per ton sold
|
$33.62
|
$35.28
|
$31.19
|
Cash margin per ton
|
$5.47
|
$3.30
|
$5.58
|
Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures."
|
Mining complexes included in this segment are Coal-Mac, Viper and West Elk.
In the Other Thermal segment, volumes increased by 15 percent versus the first quarter of 2019 due in part to increased shipments from the West Elk mine. The average per-ton realization increased slightly to
Looking ahead, Arch expects significantly improved results from the Other Thermal segment in the year's second half due in part to higher shipments at West Elk. Arch is reiterating its per-ton cost guidance for the segment of
During the second quarter, Arch made excellent progress in developing its new Leer South mine. The company now expects longwall mining to commence in the third quarter of 2021, versus the fourth quarter of 2021 as previously indicated.
As a result of this accelerated timeline, Arch now expects to spend approximately
"While it's still early in the development process, we are encouraged by the significant progress and positive momentum our team has exhibited," Lang said. "Leer South is expected to be among the lowest cost, highest margin coking coal mines in the U.S. and promises to drive significant value for our shareholders. As such, we are sharply focused on getting the longwall on line as quickly as possible, and will be looking for every opportunity to accelerate the development process."
Arch expects to produce 1.3 million tons of premium, High-Vol A coking coal with continuous miner units prior to the start-up of the longwall mine. Based on today's prices, those development tons could generate EBITDA of roughly
With the addition of Leer South, Arch expects to expand its High-Vol A output by an incremental 3 million tons; enhance its already advantageous position on the U.S. cost curve; strengthen its coking coal profit margins in virtually any market environment; and cement its position as the leading supplier of High-Vol A coking coal globally.
In addition and as previously noted, the Leer mine will be progressing into the heart of its reserve base in late 2019 – at which point the average seam thickness of the Leer reserves will increase by roughly 12 inches. That should drive both an increase in output and a reduction in per-ton cost at the operation.
At present, Arch expects its High-Vol A output to climb to 7 million tons per year in 2022 and to remain at or above that level into the 2030s.
Key Market Developments
Global coking coal markets remained strong in the second quarter, with High-Vol A prices averaging
Through the first half of 2019, coking coal markets were well-supported by underlying market fundamentals. Global steel output was up 5 percent through May, according to the
On the supply side, Arch views investment in global coking coal supply as insufficient given projected growth in global steel output and the impact of ordinary reserve depletion at existing metallurgical mines. Australian coking coal exports were up just 2 percent through May – well off the pace set in 2016, which was the country's high-water mark for such exports. In addition, U.S. coking coal exports continued to undershoot 2018 levels despite a consistently strong pricing environment in recent years, with metallurgical exports down an estimated 10 percent through May. While metallurgical exports from both
"Despite the recent pull-back in coking coal prices, our view of coking coal markets over the intermediate and longer term remains positive," Lang said. "Importantly, with our highly competitive cost structure and high-quality coking coals, we are structured to compete, prosper and generate significant value for our shareholders across a wide range of market scenarios."
Outlook
"We remain highly confident in Arch's clearly defined strategy for long-term value creation and growth," Eaves said. "We are sharply focused on maximizing returns by executing on our strategy, and see multiple drivers for future value creation. These drivers include the continuation of our robust and proven capital return program; the development of our world-class, Leer South longwall mine; the transition of the Leer mine into the heart of its reserve base; and the completion of our recently announced joint venture with Peabody Energy. We believe these drivers – coupled with continued, strong operational execution – will position Arch to deliver long-term, sustainable returns for our shareholders."
|
2019
|
Tons
|
$ per ton
|
Sales Volume (in millions of tons)
|
Coking
|
6.7
|
-
|
7.1
|
Thermal
|
80.0
|
-
|
85.0
|
Total
|
86.7
|
-
|
92.1
|
Metallurgical (in millions of tons)
|
Committed, Priced Coking North American
|
1.1
|
$126.45
|
Committed, Unpriced Coking North American
|
0.6
|
Committed, Priced Coking Seaborne
|
2.6
|
$131.63
|
Committed, Unpriced Coking Seaborne
|
2.4
|
Total Committed Coking
|
6.7
|
Committed, Priced Thermal Byproduct
|
1.0
|
$32.50
|
Committed, Unpriced Thermal Byproduct
|
-
|
Total Committed Thermal Byproduct
|
1.0
|
Average Metallurgical Cash Cost
|
$61.00 - $65.00
|
Powder River Basin (in millions of tons)
|
Committed, Priced
|
69.1
|
$12.10
|
Committed, Unpriced
|
1.0
|
Total Committed
|
70.1
|
Average Cash Cost
|
$10.70 - $11.00
|
Other Thermal (in millions of tons)
|
Committed, Priced
|
7.1
|
$39.53
|
Committed, Unpriced
|
0.7
|
Total Committed
|
7.8
|
Average Cash Cost
|
$29.00 - $33.00
|
Corporate (in $ millions)
|
D,D&A
|
$112.0
|
-
|
$118.0
|
ARO Accretion
|
$19.0
|
-
|
$21.0
|
S,G&A - cash
|
$74.0
|
-
|
$78.0
|
S,G&A - non-cash
|
$18.0
|
-
|
$20.0
|
Net Interest Expense
|
$8.0
|
-
|
$12.0
|
Capital Expenditures
|
$185.0
|
-
|
$195.0
|
Tax Provision (%)
|
Approximately 0%
|
Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP EBITDA and Segment cash cost per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measures, net income and GAAP cost of sales, are not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items for both non-GAAP measures include transportation costs, which are a component of GAAP revenues and cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts transportation costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. In addition, the impact of hedging activity related to commodity purchases that do not receive hedge accounting and idle and administrative costs that are not included in a reportable segment are additional reconciling items for Segment cash cost per ton sold. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts the impact of hedging activity related to commodity purchases that do not receive hedge accounting due to fluctuations in commodity prices, which are difficult to forecast due to their inherent volatility. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. Idle and administrative costs that are not included in a reportable segment are expected to be between $15 million and $20 million in 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures" in this release.
|
Arch Coal, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
|
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Revenues
|
$ 570,222
|
$ 592,349
|
$1,125,405
|
$1,167,644
|
Costs, expenses and other operating
|
Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
|
451,088
|
474,388
|
889,559
|
929,168
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
26,524
|
30,549
|
51,797
|
60,252
|
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
|
5,137
|
6,993
|
10,274
|
13,985
|
Amortization of sales contracts, net
|
11
|
3,248
|
76
|
6,299
|
Change in fair value of coal derivatives and coal trading activities, net
|
(8,400)
|
15,138
|
(21,381)
|
11,724
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
25,209
|
24,756
|
49,298
|
50,704
|
Costs related to proposed joint venture with Peabody Energy
|
3,018
|
-
|
3,018
|
-
|
Loss on sale of Lone Mountain Processing, LLC.
|
4,304
|
-
|
4,304
|
-
|
Other operating income, net
|
(3,239)
|
(7,318)
|
(4,889)
|
(14,250)
|
503,652
|
547,754
|
982,056
|
1,057,882
|
Income from operations
|
66,570
|
44,595
|
143,349
|
109,762
|
Interest expense, net
|
Interest expense
|
(4,375)
|
(5,050)
|
(8,807)
|
(10,445)
|
Interest and investment income
|
2,088
|
1,552
|
4,231
|
2,825
|
(2,287)
|
(3,498)
|
(4,576)
|
(7,620)
|
Income before nonoperating expenses
|
64,283
|
41,097
|
138,773
|
102,142
|
Nonoperating (expenses) income
|
Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit (costs) credits
|
(1,336)
|
68
|
(3,102)
|
(1,235)
|
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt and debt restructuring
|
-
|
(485)
|
-
|
(485)
|
Reorganization items, net
|
(16)
|
(740)
|
71
|
(1,041)
|
(1,352)
|
(1,157)
|
(3,031)
|
(2,761)
|
Income before income taxes
|
62,931
|
39,940
|
135,742
|
99,381
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
91
|
(3,366)
|
161
|
(3,910)
|
Net income
|
$ 62,840
|
$ 43,306
|
$ 135,581
|
$ 103,291
|
Net income per common share
|
Basic EPS
|
$ 3.80
|
$ 2.15
|
$ 7.97
|
$ 5.03
|
Diluted EPS
|
$ 3.53
|
$ 2.06
|
$ 7.45
|
$ 4.81
|
Weighted average shares outstanding
|
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
|
16,543
|
20,156
|
17,018
|
20,529
|
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|
17,781
|
21,036
|
18,190
|
21,456
|
Dividends declared per common share
|
$ 0.45
|
$ 0.40
|
$ 0.90
|
$ 0.80
|
Adjusted EBITDA (A)
|
$105,564
|
$ 85,385
|
$ 212,818
|
$ 190,298
|
(A) Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this release.
|
Arch Coal, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
Assets
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 232,429
|
$ 264,937
|
Short-term investments
|
162,656
|
162,797
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
182,824
|
200,904
|
Other receivables
|
32,950
|
48,926
|
Inventories
|
172,841
|
125,470
|
Other current assets
|
56,993
|
75,749
|
Total current assets
|
840,693
|
878,783
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
870,889
|
834,828
|
Other assets
|
Equity investments
|
106,072
|
104,676
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
71,876
|
68,773
|
Total other assets
|
177,948
|
173,449
|
Total assets
|
$1,889,530
|
$ 1,887,060
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
Current liabilities
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 138,735
|
$ 128,024
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
162,741
|
183,514
|
Current maturities of debt
|
13,068
|
17,797
|
Total current liabilities
|
314,544
|
329,335
|
Long-term debt
|
295,263
|
300,186
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
236,317
|
230,304
|
Accrued pension benefits
|
11,649
|
16,147
|
Accrued postretirement benefits other than pension
|
79,992
|
83,163
|
Accrued workers' compensation
|
173,621
|
174,303
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
80,194
|
48,801
|
Total liabilities
|
1,191,580
|
1,182,239
|
Stockholders' equity
|
Common Stock
|
250
|
250
|
Paid-in capital
|
728,996
|
717,492
|
Retained earnings
|
647,440
|
527,666
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(725,524)
|
(583,883)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
46,788
|
43,296
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
697,950
|
704,821
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$1,889,530
|
$ 1,887,060
|
Arch Coal, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
Operating activities
|
Net income
|
$135,581
|
$103,291
|
Adjustments to reconcile to cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
51,797
|
60,252
|
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
|
10,274
|
13,985
|
Amortization of sales contracts, net
|
76
|
6,299
|
Deferred income taxes
|
13,385
|
8,730
|
Employee stock-based compensation expense
|
11,473
|
7,992
|
(Gains) losses on disposals and divestitures
|
(1,415)
|
131
|
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt and debt restructuring
|
-
|
485
|
Amortization relating to financing activities
|
1,826
|
2,170
|
Changes in:
|
Receivables
|
17,871
|
(20,212)
|
Inventories
|
(47,370)
|
(28,245)
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
4,497
|
(11,879)
|
Income taxes, net
|
24,575
|
11,560
|
Other
|
3,336
|
(9,563)
|
Cash provided by operating activities
|
225,906
|
144,996
|
Investing activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(87,854)
|
(30,049)
|
Minimum royalty payments
|
(1,125)
|
(124)
|
Proceeds from disposals and divestitures
|
1,591
|
56
|
Purchases of short term investments
|
(89,454)
|
(110,359)
|
Proceeds from sales of short term investments
|
90,424
|
105,150
|
Investments in and advances to affiliates, net
|
(3,275)
|
-
|
Cash used in investing activities
|
(89,693)
|
(35,326)
|
Financing activities
|
Payments on term loan due 2024
|
(1,500)
|
(1,500)
|
Net payments on other debt
|
(8,845)
|
(7,307)
|
Debt financing costs
|
-
|
(529)
|
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt and debt restructuring
|
-
|
(50)
|
Dividends paid
|
(15,264)
|
(16,333)
|
Purchases of treasury stock
|
(143,142)
|
(115,973)
|
Other
|
30
|
10
|
Cash used in financing activities
|
(168,721)
|
(141,682)
|
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|
(32,508)
|
(32,012)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
264,937
|
273,602
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$232,429
|
$241,590
|
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$232,429
|
$241,590
|
Restricted cash
|
-
|
-
|
$232,429
|
$241,590
|
Arch Coal, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Schedule of Consolidated Debt
|
(In thousands)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
Term loan due 2024 ($293.3 million face value)
|
$292,224
|
$ 293,626
|
Other
|
21,669
|
30,449
|
Debt issuance costs
|
(5,562)
|
(6,092)
|
308,331
|
317,983
|
Less: current maturities of debt
|
13,068
|
17,797
|
Long-term debt
|
$295,263
|
$ 300,186
|
Calculation of net debt
|
Total debt (excluding debt issuance costs)
|
$313,893
|
$ 324,075
|
Less liquid assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
232,429
|
264,937
|
Short term investments
|
162,656
|
162,797
|
395,085
|
427,734
|
Net debt
|
$ (81,192)
|
$ (103,659)
|
Arch Coal, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Operational Performance
|
(In millions, except per ton data)
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2019
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Powder River Basin
|
Tons Sold
|
17.1
|
17.1
|
18.8
|
Segment Sales
|
$ 207.2
|
$ 12.08
|
$ 208.7
|
$ 12.18
|
$ 226.7
|
$ 12.06
|
Segment Cash Cost of Sales
|
193.6
|
11.29
|
188.3
|
10.98
|
200.4
|
10.66
|
Segment Cash Margin
|
13.6
|
0.79
|
20.4
|
1.20
|
26.3
|
1.40
|
Metallurgical
|
Tons Sold
|
1.9
|
1.8
|
2.0
|
Segment Sales
|
$ 219.3
|
$115.87
|
$ 212.0
|
$118.22
|
$ 209.7
|
$104.38
|
Segment Cash Cost of Sales
|
117.5
|
62.07
|
120.6
|
67.27
|
123.2
|
61.33
|
Segment Cash Margin
|
101.8
|
53.80
|
91.4
|
50.95
|
86.5
|
43.05
|
Other Thermal
|
Tons Sold
|
1.9
|
1.7
|
2.0
|
Segment Sales
|
$ 74.9
|
$ 39.09
|
$ 65.1
|
$ 38.58
|
$ 74.9
|
$ 36.77
|
Segment Cash Cost of Sales
|
64.4
|
33.62
|
59.5
|
35.28
|
63.5
|
31.19
|
Segment Cash Margin
|
10.5
|
5.47
|
5.6
|
3.30
|
11.4
|
5.58
|
Total Segment Cash Margin
|
$ 125.9
|
$ 117.4
|
$ 124.2
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(25.2)
|
(24.1)
|
(24.8)
|
Other
|
4.9
|
14.0
|
(14.0)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 105.6
|
$ 107.3
|
$ 85.4
|
Arch Coal, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures
|
(In thousands, except per ton data)
|
Included in the accompanying release, we have disclosed certain non-GAAP measures as defined by Regulation G.
|
The following reconciles these items to the most directly comparable GAAP measure.
|
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold
|
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold is calculated as segment coal sales revenues divided by segment tons sold. Segment coal sales revenues are adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated income statements, but relate to price protection on the sale of coal. Segment coal sales per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment coal sales per ton sold provides useful information to investors as it better reflects our revenue for the quality of coal sold and our operating results by including all income from coal sales. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment coal sales revenues should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to coal sales revenues under generally accepted accounting principles.
|
Quarter ended June 30, 2019
|
Powder River Basin
|
Metallurgical
|
Other Thermal
|
Idle and Other
|
Consolidated
|
(In thousands)
|
GAAP Revenues in the consolidated income statements
|
$ 210,149
|
$ 261,245
|
$ 98,205
|
$ 623
|
$ 570,222
|
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
|
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
|
-
|
-
|
(1,036)
|
-
|
(1,036)
|
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
623
|
623
|
Transportation costs
|
2,924
|
41,963
|
24,339
|
-
|
69,226
|
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
|
$ 207,225
|
$ 219,282
|
$ 74,902
|
$ -
|
$ 501,409
|
Tons sold
|
17,149
|
1,892
|
1,916
|
Coal sales per ton sold
|
$ 12.08
|
$ 115.87
|
$ 39.09
|
Quarter ended March 31, 2019
|
Powder River Basin
|
Metallurgical
|
Other Thermal
|
Idle and Other
|
Consolidated
|
(In thousands)
|
GAAP Revenues in the consolidated income statements
|
$ 212,729
|
$ 253,262
|
$ 85,978
|
$ 3,214
|
$ 555,183
|
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
|
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
|
-
|
-
|
2,044
|
-
|
2,044
|
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,214
|
3,214
|
Transportation costs
|
4,006
|
41,298
|
18,882
|
-
|
64,186
|
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
|
$ 208,723
|
$ 211,964
|
$ 65,052
|
$ -
|
$ 485,739
|
Tons sold
|
17,141
|
1,793
|
1,686
|
Coal sales per ton sold
|
$ 12.18
|
$ 118.22
|
$ 38.58
|
Quarter ended June 30, 2018
|
Powder River Basin
|
Metallurgical
|
Other Thermal
|
Idle and Other
|
Consolidated
|
(In thousands)
|
GAAP Revenues in the consolidated income statements
|
$ 229,878
|
$ 259,032
|
$ 99,814
|
$ 3,625
|
$ 592,349
|
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
|
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
|
-
|
-
|
1,649
|
-
|
1,649
|
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
3,625
|
3,625
|
Transportation costs
|
3,176
|
49,308
|
23,281
|
-
|
75,765
|
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
|
$ 226,702
|
$ 209,724
|
$ 74,884
|
$ -
|
$ 511,310
|
Tons sold
|
18,792
|
2,009
|
2,036
|
Coal sales per ton sold
|
$ 12.06
|
$ 104.38
|
$ 36.77
|
Arch Coal, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures
|
(In thousands, except per ton data)
|
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold
|
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold is calculated as segment cash cost of coal sales divided by segment tons sold. Segment cash cost of coal sales is adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated income statements, but relate directly to the costs incurred to produce coal. Segment cash cost per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment cash cost per ton sold better reflects our controllable costs and our operating results by including all costs incurred to produce coal. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment cash cost of coal sales should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to cost of sales under generally accepted accounting principles.
|
Quarter ended June 30, 2019
|
Powder River Basin
|
Metallurgical
|
Other Thermal
|
Idle and Other
|
Consolidated
|
(In thousands)
|
GAAP Cost of sales in the consolidated income statements
|
$ 195,948
|
$ 159,419
|
$ 88,749
|
$ 6,972
|
$ 451,088
|
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
|
Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
|
(612)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(612)
|
Transportation costs
|
2,924
|
41,963
|
24,339
|
-
|
69,226
|
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,580
|
4,580
|
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,392
|
2,392
|
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
|
$ 193,636
|
$ 117,456
|
$ 64,410
|
$ -
|
$ 375,502
|
Tons sold
|
17,149
|
1,892
|
1,916
|
Cash cost per ton sold
|
$ 11.29
|
$ 62.07
|
$ 33.62
|
Quarter ended March 31, 2019
|
Powder River Basin
|
Metallurgical
|
Other Thermal
|
Idle and Other
|
Consolidated
|
(In thousands)
|
GAAP Cost of sales in the consolidated income statements
|
$ 191,647
|
$ 161,911
|
$ 78,366
|
$ 6,546
|
$ 438,470
|
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
|
Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
|
(638)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(638)
|
Transportation costs
|
4,006
|
41,298
|
18,882
|
-
|
64,186
|
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
4,239
|
4,239
|
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,307
|
2,307
|
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
|
$ 188,279
|
$ 120,613
|
$ 59,484
|
$ -
|
$ 368,376
|
Tons sold
|
17,141
|
1,793
|
1,686
|
Cash cost per ton sold
|
$ 10.98
|
$ 67.27
|
$ 35.28
|
Quarter ended June 30, 2018
|
Powder River Basin
|
Metallurgical
|
Other Thermal
|
Idle and Other
|
Consolidated
|
(In thousands)
|
GAAP Cost of sales in the consolidated income statements
|
$ 205,532
|
$ 172,548
|
$ 86,800
|
$ 9,508
|
$ 474,388
|
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
|
Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
|
1,968
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,968
|
Transportation costs
|
3,176
|
49,308
|
23,281
|
-
|
75,765
|
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations not included in segments
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
6,731
|
6,731
|
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
2,777
|
2,777
|
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
|
$ 200,388
|
$ 123,240
|
$ 63,519
|
$ -
|
$ 387,147
|
Tons sold
|
18,792
|
2,009
|
2,036
|
Cash cost per ton sold
|
$ 10.66
|
$ 61.33
|
$ 31.19
|
Arch Coal, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
|
(In thousands)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to the Company before the effect of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of sales contracts and nonoperating expenses.
|
Adjusted EBITDA may also be adjusted for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance.
|
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity or performance under generally accepted accounting principles. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts and investors to evaluate our operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The table below shows how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA.
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Net income
|
$ 62,840
|
$43,306
|
$135,581
|
$103,291
|
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
|
91
|
(3,366)
|
161
|
(3,910)
|
Interest expense, net
|
2,287
|
3,498
|
4,576
|
7,620
|
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|
26,524
|
30,549
|
51,797
|
60,252
|
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
|
5,137
|
6,993
|
10,274
|
13,985
|
Amortization of sales contracts, net
|
11
|
3,248
|
76
|
6,299
|
Costs related to proposed joint venture with Peabody Energy
|
3,018
|
-
|
3,018
|
-
|
Loss on sale of Lone Mountain Processing, LLC.
|
4,304
|
-
|
4,304
|
-
|
Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs
|
1,336
|
(68)
|
3,102
|
1,235
|
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt and debt restructuring
|
-
|
485
|
-
|
485
|
Reorganization items, net
|
16
|
740
|
(71)
|
1,041
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$105,564
|
$85,385
|
$212,818
|
$190,298
