Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin Market 2025 A Professional Outlook,Business Opportunity Assessment Forecast

C5 – C8 n-paraffin fractions are further processed and separated to form several chemical products such as n-pentane, n-hexane, and n-heptane, among several other chemical compounds. The demand for n-pentane for the production of polystyrene foam and pharmaceuticals is growing which in turn is fueling the growth of n-pentane in the market.

Proliferating demand for high octane gasoline across the globe is a key driving factor for the C5 – C8 normal paraffin market. As C5 – C6 normal paraffin is commonly consumed for the production of iso-C5/C6 compound that further combined with the gasoline in order to enhance an octane number of gasoline. Similarly, with growth of automotive industry as well as growing gasoline-powered vehicle parc in developing region that in turn is expected to result in increasing demand for high octane gasoline.

Global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for C5-C8 Normal Paraffin.

Chemicals are an integral element of life in the current world. They are utilized to wash, to sterilize, to operate machines, to deal with diseases and to fertilize. The use of chemicals has led them to become important building blocks for all in the world. All existing matter, counting people, animals, and plants, comprises of chemicals.

ExxonMobil Corporation

BP Plc

Royal Dutch Shell plc.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corporation)

Phillips 66 Company

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

Sasol Ltd

Compañía Española de Petróleos (CEPSA)

Petrobras

Rompetrol Rafinare S.A

Thai Oil Public Company Ltd

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

The Linde Group

Air Liquide S.A.

Neste Oyj

Oil Co. Lukoil PJSC

Ergon Inc.

Junyuan Petroleum Group

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

The chemical industry has amplified its production over time and has set itself apart by retaining onto the resultant profitability advances, distinct from many other industries that also elevated efficiency. The world is hypothetically on the edge of a stage of novel controlling materials, accompanied in by revolution in the chemicals industry. The central players in the industry and the present incumbent chemicals firms will need some dynamic basics that include the rearrangement of their product ranges, positive utilization of digital technologies, and redrafting business models to produce advanced revenues on their investment in the revolution. Chemical procedures have formed pesticides and fertilizers for growers, pharmaceuticals for the medical industry, synthetic fibers and dies for the fabric industry, soaps and beauty aids for the cosmetics industry, plastics for the packing industry, synthetic flavors and sweeteners for the food industry, celluloid and chemicals for the motion picture industry, and synthetic rubber for the automobile industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

C5 – C6

C7 – C8

Multicomponent (C5 – C8)

Market segment by Application, split into

Gasoline Blending

Chemical Intermediate

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

To study and analyze the global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global C5-C8 Normal Paraffin manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the C5-C8 Normal Paraffin with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of C5-C8 Normal Paraffin submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



