Global Azo Pigments market 2025 In-depth Industry Analysis and Opportunity, Top Key Players, Scope Forecast 2025
An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Azo Pigments Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Azo Pigments market 2019-2025
Azo pigments are organic compounds which are widely used to treat textiles, leather articles, and some foods. Chemically related to azo dyes are azo pigments, which are insoluble in water and other solvents.
One trend that can be observed in several regions is the focus of governmental as well as private towards the need to reduce solid wastes that contain hazardous materials. Invigorated by strict regulations and the demand for sustainable products, the pigments industry has delivered a wide range of materials with significantly improved health and environmental properties.
Global Azo Pigments market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Azo Pigments.
Global Market Outline: Azo Pigments Market
Chemicals are an integral element of life in the current world. They are utilized to wash, to sterilize, to operate machines, to deal with diseases and to fertilize. The use of chemicals has led them to become important building blocks for all in the world. All existing matter, counting people, animals, and plants, comprises of chemicals. As of now, chemical companies have been on a high, but the inclinations that have supported that performance are fluctuating.
The key players covered in this study
BASF SE
Clariant International
Pidilite Industries Ltd
Lanxess AG
Synthesia a.s.
Sincol Corporation
Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited
Ferro Corporation
DIC Corporation
Jeco Pigment USA Inc.
Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation
Crown Color Technology Co., Ltd
Dimacolor Industry Group Co., Ltd
Trust Chem Co. Ltd
Cathay Industries
Alliance Organics LLP
Heubach Colour Pvt. Ltd
Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd
Royal Talens B.V.
Flint Group
Apollo Colors Inc
Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical Co., Ltd
Wellton Chemical
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Azo Pigments are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Latest update on Azo Pigments Market
The chemical industry has amplified its production over time and has set itself apart by retaining onto the resultant profitability advances, distinct from many other industries that also elevated efficiency. The world is hypothetically on the edge of a stage of novel controlling materials, accompanied in by revolution in the chemicals industry. The central players in the industry and the present incumbent chemicals firms will need some dynamic basics that include the rearrangement of their product ranges, positive utilization of digital technologies, and redrafting business models to produce advanced revenues on their investment in the revolution. Chemical procedures have formed pesticides and fertilizers for growers, pharmaceuticals for the medical industry, synthetic fibers and dies for the fabric industry, soaps and beauty aids for the cosmetics industry, plastics for the packing industry, synthetic flavors and sweeteners for the food industry, celluloid and chemicals for the motion picture industry, and synthetic rubber for the automobile industry.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Oil Based
Water Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Plastics
Textile
Printing Ink
Food
Paints & Varnishes
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
With all these factors in motion, the chemical industry is in the phase of an enormous merging that has inspired global competition worries and regulatory inquiries. The political and economic pressure is stimulating the industry to become more dedicated as specific sectors join. The convergence of the chemical industry is especially due to the increased specialization taking place in the industry.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Azo Pigments market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Azo Pigments market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Azo Pigments manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Azo Pigments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Azo Pigments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
