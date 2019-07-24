Global Azo Pigments market 2025 In-depth Industry Analysis and Opportunity, Top Key Players, Scope Forecast 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Azo Pigments Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.

Azo pigments are organic compounds which are widely used to treat textiles, leather articles, and some foods. Chemically related to azo dyes are azo pigments, which are insoluble in water and other solvents.

One trend that can be observed in several regions is the focus of governmental as well as private towards the need to reduce solid wastes that contain hazardous materials. Invigorated by strict regulations and the demand for sustainable products, the pigments industry has delivered a wide range of materials with significantly improved health and environmental properties.

Global Azo Pigments market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Azo Pigments.

Global Market Outline: Azo Pigments Market

Chemicals are an integral element of life in the current world. They are utilized to wash, to sterilize, to operate machines, to deal with diseases and to fertilize. The use of chemicals has led them to become important building blocks for all in the world. All existing matter, counting people, animals, and plants, comprises of chemicals. As of now, chemical companies have been on a high, but the inclinations that have supported that performance are fluctuating.

The key players covered in this study

BASF SE

Clariant International

Pidilite Industries Ltd

Lanxess AG

Synthesia a.s.

Sincol Corporation

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Limited

Ferro Corporation

DIC Corporation

Jeco Pigment USA Inc.

Tah Kong Chemical Industrial Corporation

Crown Color Technology Co., Ltd

Dimacolor Industry Group Co., Ltd

Trust Chem Co. Ltd

Cathay Industries

Alliance Organics LLP

Heubach Colour Pvt. Ltd

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd

Royal Talens B.V.

Flint Group

Apollo Colors Inc

Changzhou Longyu Pigment Chemical Co., Ltd

Wellton Chemical

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Azo Pigments are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Latest update on Azo Pigments Market

The chemical industry has amplified its production over time and has set itself apart by retaining onto the resultant profitability advances, distinct from many other industries that also elevated efficiency. The world is hypothetically on the edge of a stage of novel controlling materials, accompanied in by revolution in the chemicals industry. The central players in the industry and the present incumbent chemicals firms will need some dynamic basics that include the rearrangement of their product ranges, positive utilization of digital technologies, and redrafting business models to produce advanced revenues on their investment in the revolution. Chemical procedures have formed pesticides and fertilizers for growers, pharmaceuticals for the medical industry, synthetic fibers and dies for the fabric industry, soaps and beauty aids for the cosmetics industry, plastics for the packing industry, synthetic flavors and sweeteners for the food industry, celluloid and chemicals for the motion picture industry, and synthetic rubber for the automobile industry.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Oil Based

Water Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Plastics

Textile

Printing Ink

Food

Paints & Varnishes

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

With all these factors in motion, the chemical industry is in the phase of an enormous merging that has inspired global competition worries and regulatory inquiries. The political and economic pressure is stimulating the industry to become more dedicated as specific sectors join. The convergence of the chemical industry is especially due to the increased specialization taking place in the industry.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Azo Pigments market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Azo Pigments market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Azo Pigments manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Azo Pigments with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Azo Pigments submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

Distribution channels:



