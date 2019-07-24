Medical Claims Management Solutions Market: Global Demand, Growth Analysis, Opportunity and Forecast to 2024
PUNE, INDIA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical Claims manages the entire capture process, from scanning of claims forms, enhancement of the images to increase recognition accuracy, recognition of data fields, and the validation and verification of data. Medical Claims then coordinates the upload of HIPAA-compliant claim data to adjudication systems for payment, and exports images and index data to content management systems through integration interfaces. It eliminates costly, error-prone manual data entry and accelerates claim processing.
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Cloud-Based Healthcare Claims Management Solutions
On-Premise Healthcare Claims Management Solutions
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Healthcare Providers
Payers
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
IBM
Cerner
Oracle
Avaya
Genpact
Cognizant Technology
Accenture
Allscripts Healthcare
Athenahealth
Colfax Corporation
UNIQA
R2K
McKesson
Optum
Conifer Health Solutions
nThrive
Table of Contents
2019-2024 Global Medical Claims Management Solutions Market Report (Status and Outlook)
1 Scope of the Report
2 Executive Summary
3 Global Medical Claims Management Solutions by Players
4 Medical Claims Management Solutions by Regions
5 Americas
6 APAC
7 Europe
8 Middle East & Africa
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
10 Global Medical Claims Management Solutions Market Forecast
11 Key Players Analysis
12 Research Findings and Conclusion
……Continued
