Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc. Further Strengthens Global Presence with New Technology

Spain, India and Thailand are new markets now benefiting from SSE's global services and outreach

LONG BEACH, CA, USA, July 24, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ship & Shore Environmental Inc. (SSE), an environmental products and services company specializing in air pollution solutions, has announced further international expansion to Spain, India, and Thailand with its latest RTO technology including 3-Bed Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers (RTO), SMART 3-Bed RTOs, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) systems, and scrubber systems.

Due to growing urban population and thriving industrialization, there has been an increase in environmental concerns. As a result, the implementation of pollution control regulations across the globe have become more stringent and various industries are finding that Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers - and other pollution control equipment - are crucial to their operations.

"Since we strengthened our focus on internal R&D early this year, the Ship & Shore technical and engineering teams have been able to design pollution control equipment able to comply with strict air quality rules and regulations for all industries in numerous new markets. With this new technology, we are now entering markets such as Spain and Thailand, and further strengthening our presence in the U.S., China, and India. We are also consolidating our presence in new industries such as Pharmaceutical, biogas, renewable energy, and chemicals," said Anu Vij, COO of Ship & Shore Environmental.

European companies with manufacturing facilities based in Spain have chosen Ship & Shore Environmental to custom engineer, design, and fabricate pollution abatement systems for their expansion to the U.S. market. Specifically, SSE will provide a 3-Bed RTO for a client in the renewable energy industry, and a Spanish packaging corporation will be installing a Ship & Shore RTO in Summer 2019.

An Indian pharmaceutical company has chosen Ship & Shore to engineer, design, and fabricate an RTO with a Scrubber system for their client in North Carolina. The project is now in its final stages. In China, SSE is working on new projects for the automotive, chemical, and composite industries. In the U.S. a local company that manufactures filtration products for the biotechnology, food, and pharmaceutical industries has chosen Ship & Shore to fabricate their RTO along with a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) system.

"With these technologies as a part of our new product offerings, Ship & Shore has become the go-to pollution control solutions supplier for international corporations expanding to the U.S. This steady increase of our global presence only proves that the ongoing pollution problem is a worldwide problem, and everyone has to play their part. These projects in Thailand, China, and Europe will be one step closer to solving the global environmental problem," said Anoosheh Oskouian, President and CEO of Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

For more information about Ship & Shore's full new pollution abatement technology portfolio, please contact sales@shipandshore.com or visit our website at www.shipandshore.com.

About Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.

Ship & Shore Environmental, Inc.is a Long Beach, California-based, woman-owned, certified business specializing in air pollution capture and control systems for industrial applications. Ship & Shore helps major manufacturers meet Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) abatement challenges by providing customized, energy-efficient air pollution abatement systems for various industries, resulting in improved operational efficiency and tailored "green" solutions. Since 2000, Ship & Shore has been prepared to handle and advise on the full spectrum of environmental needs with its complete array of engineering and manufacturing capabilities and global offices around the U.S., Canada, Europe, Middle East, and China. The Ship & Shore Technical Engineering Team has custom designed tailored solutions for clients throughout the world. For more information, visit www.shipandshore.com.



