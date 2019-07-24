Dairy machines and complete solutions from a small dairy farm to the largest unit. IDK always stays by the customer’s side providing its knowledge.

TYRNAVOS, LARISSA, GREECE, July 24, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- IDK is today a completely integrated manufacturing facility, which has been active in the industry of Dairy Machines Production Company in Greece, over the last 35 years.Over the last 25 years, IDK has been specialized in the field of stainless steel structures and support for the construction of industrial projects and in especially, in the design and construction of machinery and equipment for food industries.The company’s activity extends both to the domestic market and to the foreign market. Specifically, in the last years, IDK has undertaken and has accomplished standards projects, which are proof of the company’s capabilities, as well as its validity and completeness.The specialized research and testing department of the company, in cooperation with the experienced and well-trained technical personnel, occupy themselves in the development of complete and functional machinery suitable for any company – food industry.At the same time, IDK, apart from the construction part, also provides the appropriate support for the machinery and construction of the cooperating companies – thus ensuring an excellent operating result for these industries.Dairy machinery procedure Kateris1. All dairy machinery is being designed in cooperation with the customers, taking into consideration their special needs and requirements.2. If you are not sure what you really need for your farm or dairy unit, our experienced manpower can study and suggest all possible solutions to find the one that suits you best.3. Our experienced technical team will take over the dairy machinery installation and the technical advisor will show you how the dairy and Feta Production Machines work.4. In order to achieve correct and effective production, after sales service is offered to ensure the perfect machinery technical support.5. IDK dairy machines are certified according to Greek and European Jurisprudence for food safety and staff protection with the standards processes of ISO 9001:2015 certification.Feta Production Machines KaterisThe complete Feta production line includes the filling stripe and drainage cheese moulds and stepping Tape handling stacks of moulds, with appropriate processing machinery. The stacking of the slice moulds, their reversals and their dispensing are automatically made in the line.IDK always stays by the customer’s side providing its knowledge and experience. You can count on us to propose and provide solutions in every necessity that appears during the production process.Universal Interest for the Thessalian Dairy ProductsThe search for diversity in Greek dairy / cheese making and the adoption of innovation have characterized both the findings and the proposals of academics who participated in events in Elassona, Larisa, Greece for milk, feta and Greek production.A big and important step for the connection of the Thessalian cheese and dairy industry with the international markets was held in Larisa, Greece on June 2019, during a business meeting of dairy exporting companies in Greece with buyers from all over the world.The meeting was held under the auspices of the Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Food with the co-organization of Enterprise Greece and the Chamber of Commerce of Larisa.A total of 18 cheese makers from Thessaly, Epirus and Macedonia participated in the meeting and discussed the possibility of working with foreign buyers from North America, Canada, the European Union, the Arab world, China and Korea.Dairy machinery –Production lineIDK has been specialized in the field of stainless steel structures for the construction of industrial projects and of course the design and construction of machinery and equipment for food production industries.We design, manufacture and install integrated industrial units, production lines and all the equipment that is essential to our customers to become competitive and profitable.INOX dairy machines Kateris• Feta Production Machines• Cutting Machines• Haloumi Production Machines• Yellow Cheese Production Machines• Cheese MouldsYou can visit our website to see more Inox machinery to find specifically the ones that suit your dairy needs best.Yoghurt Production MachinesFor yogurt production some standard machines are needed such as the boiler, the incubator chamber (yoghurt), the kettle and the pump with which we fill the yoghurt bins.Basic Mechanical Equipment of the Unit• Milk Receipt-Cooling Tank• Apokoryfologos (formulation)• Milk kettle• Dispensing pump in containers• Cultivation vaccination system• Yoghurt incubation-cooling chamber• Refrigerated maintenance chamber• Basic equipment of milk quality controlDescription of ProcedureThe milk production line adopts the most advanced technology that regulates cooling tanks, storage tanks, mixing tanks, homogenization, pasteurization machine, plate heat exchanger, end tanks, filling machine, multifunctional production as a whole. The fluid from the system can be connected directly to the filling machine for filling.Inox Design KaterisThe company’s activity extends both to the domestic market and to the foreign market. More specifically, in recent years, it has undertaken and has carried out pilot projects, which are proof of the company’s capabilities as well as its validity and completeness.INOX DESIGN Kateris S.A takes part in the Detrop exhibition every year, and is highlighted as a company with remarkable Dairy machines and especially Feta Production Machines and Yoghurt Production Machines.For any query / question / information, please feel free to contact us through our contact form and we will get back to you as soon as possible. Visit our website (Kateris.org) and learn more about our dairy machines.

