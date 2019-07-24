Henry’s Grill & Bar in South Kuta launch a special “Meat the Chef – A Culinary Journey” promotion

Steak Tartare on toast Crispy Pork Belly Sliders

Danny Chaney, the iconic grill MasterChef celebrates nineteen years of his culinary journeys.

KUTA, BALI, INDONESIA, July 25, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To mark his nineteen years culinary journey, Danny Chaney and his team fusing the classics and trends from the very first menu he ever cooked to the famous dry-aged method used at Henry’s among others.

At the start of his career at the Beachview Country Club Florida, Danny began his affection for steaks with a classic steak tartare. Nineteen years later, Danny altered his menu with the dry-age method which adds more flavors and more tenderness to each meat dish. His secret recipe also adds the profile and citrusy-feel on every bite.

The “Meat the Chef – A Culinary Journey” promotion is available at Henry’s Grill & Bar from 1 to 10 September 2019, introducing six remarkable dishes. These dishes taking inspiration from Danny’s approach to steak cooking methods, with imported high-quality meat & other delicacies.

The menu includes Australian Grilled Beef Tenderloin, Danny’s version of Steak Tartare on Toast, Baked Beets, Crispy Pork Belly Sliders with charcoal buns, Grilled Pork Chop with curried eggplant and tzatziki, and Seared Barramundi with charred corn salsa and garlic aioli.

To enhance the culinary experience, Henry’s Grill & Bar will also launch a Steak Academy on the 4th Of October to be organized regularly every first Friday of the month with a certificate for each participant. An exciting reward will be given to any guest who has collected five steak academy certificates.

“We want to escalate our guest’s culinary experience with the steak academy. Here, we will explain everything in detail about beef, steak and wine pairing, steak and beer pairing, and many more,” says Danny. “Steak is not just grilling meat, but also gives soul to the dishes itself. And we will explain the technique as simple as possible, so it is easy to remember for all participants” he adds.

About Henry’s Grill & Bar

Henry’s Grill & Bar has been named as Bali’s best steak & grill restaurant and Aryaduta Bali’s Rooftop Bar has been named as Bali’s best beach & pool club at the Now! Bali awards on the 25th October 2018 in Nusa Dua. Henry’s Grill & Bar is located in front of Aryaduta Bali hotel. Instinctively work with the fire and the ingredients. Out menu is entirely powered by wood fire and everything is cooked to order. The kitchen burns collections of different woods daily to create coals. With 28-30 days dry-aged method, we tightly control the levels of moisture. This cause more profile on the beef. What's more, this method making the meat more tender.

