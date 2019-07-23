Hoyer Statement on the Trump Administration’s Efforts to Restrict Mueller’s Testimony

"It is entirely inappropriate for the Justice Department, under the direction of the Trump White House, to set parameters for the Special Counsel's testimony tomorrow before Congress. Proper and thorough Congressional oversight depends on the ability of committees to hear witness testimony and receive documents without obstruction or obfuscation. Special Counsel Mueller is an honorable and dedicated public servant, and the American people deserve to hear the full and unfettered truth about his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and any effort by the President or his associates to obstruct justice. That is why the House voted 420-0 in March to demand the public release of the Special Counsel's report and why Members deserve to see the full, unredacted version, which the Administration has refused to allow.

"From the very start, this President and his subordinates have worked to undermine the release of the Special Counsel's report by prejudging its findings and selectively releasing excerpts favorable to its view. It has withheld documents under subpoena and prevented current and former Administration officials from testifying before Congress. Now, it is trying to silence the Special Counsel himself. In our system of rule of law and checks and balances, Congress must - and will - carry out its important oversight responsibilities and demand transparency and accountability on behalf of the American people we serve."