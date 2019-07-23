There were 722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 159,304 in the last 365 days.

Brazil : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Brazil

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

July 23, 2019

The economic recovery after the 2015-16 recession has disappointed, with real GDP growing by only 1.1 percent in 2017 and 2018. Inflation is close to target, hovering around 4 percent. Monetary policy is accommodative with policy rates at the historical low of 6.5 percent. Fiscal policy was neutral in 2018 while gross public debt reached 88 percent of GDP. Financial markets have rebounded since the 2018 election.

Country Report No. 19/242

July 23, 2019

9781513508368/1934-7685

1BRAEA2019001

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

70

