Brazil : 2019 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Brazil

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

Publication Date:

July 23, 2019

Electronic Access:

Free Full Text. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The economic recovery after the 2015-16 recession has disappointed, with real GDP growing by only 1.1 percent in 2017 and 2018. Inflation is close to target, hovering around 4 percent. Monetary policy is accommodative with policy rates at the historical low of 6.5 percent. Fiscal policy was neutral in 2018 while gross public debt reached 88 percent of GDP. Financial markets have rebounded since the 2018 election.