Top Officials from FAA, US Air Force and Senator Hoeven Set to Keynote at the UAS Summit & Expo

The UAS Summit & Expo

Produced by UAS Magazine, the UAS Summit & Expo will provide attendees with a comprehensive overview of the current state of the unmanned aircraft industry.

GRAND FORKS, NORTH DAKOTA, USA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- UAS Magazine announced the keynote speakers for the 2019 UAS Summit & Expo , the upper Midwest’s premier unmanned aircraft systems event, taking place August 27-28 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.“We are excited and honored to have the leaders from several major aviation organizations presenting at this year’s UAS Summit. With General David Goldfein, U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff and senior uniformed Air Force officer, the Summit will provide an opportunity for attendees and exhibitors alike to hear firsthand how the U.S. Air Force views the future of UAS. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration’s Acting Administrator Daniel Elwell will join General Goldfein on stage to offer the FAA’s input on the unmanned aviation space,” says Luke Geiver, editor and program director for UAS Magazine. “Senator John Hoeven from North Dakota, often referred to as the Silicon Valley of Drones, will join Goldfein and Elwell on stage in what should be an exciting, unique and powerful one-hour keynote presentation.”This year’s agenda has been created with informative and timely presentations. The agenda will feature speakers with expertise on a specific topic area, including: the current state of the UAS industry; realizing beyond visual line of sight; or finding the future use of UAS in large and small operations.”The 2019 program will have presentations given by the most influential UAS entities from the world, such as:• Northrop Grumman• General Atomics Aeronautical Systems• Northern Plains UAS Test Site• SkySkopes• Grand Sky• L3 Harris Technologies• Echodyne• NASA• FAA• USAF• and moreThe Summit, taking place in the original epicenter of drone research, offers the most open airspace in the country. The Northern Plains has become the “Silicon Valley of Drones” and the sky is now filled with activity from commercial, government and military users.“This year’s Summit may be the most informative and meaningful event we’ve ever assembled” says John Nelson, vice president of marketing and sales for UAS Magazine. “Whether you are commercial or military, you will gain comprehensive insight and network with the industry’s top leaders. Grand Forks is where commercialization and innovation are happening.”About UAS MagazineFor commercial manufacturers and operators, UAS Magazine highlights the most critical developments and cutting-edge technologies for unmanned aerial systems in the civil, agriculture, defense and commercial markets worldwide. UAS Magazine’s readership includes executives, directors, managers and operators from companies and organizations focused on expanding their knowledge of unmanned aerial systems. UAS Magazine is an industry hub connecting decision-makers, who are looking for new technologies, with the most innovative companies.



