Divectors launches a new website

Divectors, software product development and data services company, launches its new website

TALLINN, HARJU, ESTONIA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- This spring Divectors , data services and digital product development company went live, as the company launched its brand and a new website.Bold colors and minimalistic design are the best description of the website. “When creating our website, our main goal was to create the best possible experience for our users. We’ve made a decision to move from flashy designs, abundance of illustrations, and make it as simple as possible in order to highlight the most important — how we can help our clients”, says Stepan Vovk, CEO and founder of Divectors.The company also presented their key services, which include: Business Intelligence services , Data Governance, and Big Data services, as well as software product development services and digital product design. Divectors main focus and forte are data services. The company consists of a team of mature data analysts, business intelligence engineers, software architects and product designers that have over a decade of experience and expertise across various domains.The company plans to expand its online presence and work further on its brand in the nearest future. Divectors is currently involved in several data services and software development projects for their clients and partners in United States, as well as Europe and works across various industries. To learn more about company's current projects, please visit the website.About DivectorsDivectors is a custom software development and data services company with over 11 years of experience. We help businesses make intelligent, data-driven decisions by making a sense out of large volumes of data they have and turning them into valuable insights. We are one of the leading data governance software vendors and specialize in data services, custom software development and experience design.Divectors offers end-to-end solutions from creating a concept, identifying requirements and UX design to implementation, testing, and support. Our team includes data architects, data analysts, BI and big data developers, experienced SCRUM masters and project managers. On top of that, we’ve got software developers and experience designers.



