Hoyer Statement on Budget Agreement

“The American people want their elected officials to work together in good faith to ensure that our nation can afford its investments in strengthening communities, fighting poverty, expanding opportunity, and protecting our national security. They elected Democrats across the country to reject the partisan brinksmanship that over the last several years authored a recurring tale of gridlock. “This agreement is a direct result of a Democratic-led House doing the work we were sent here to do, reporting legislation to replace the sequester-level budget caps in April and passing appropriations bills to fund 96% of the government three full months before the end of the fiscal year. It is a sign of the strength and unity of our Democratic Caucus and our determination to work together to ensure that government works For the People. “I am glad that this agreement also suspends the debt limit for a full two years, beating back those who would hold hostage the full faith and credit of the United States for partisan gain. The House will act to ensure that America pays its bills on time and to avoid another damaging shutdown and the harm it would bring to our economy and our workers. I congratulate Speaker Pelosi on securing this agreement.”