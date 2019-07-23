Eliseo Delgado Explains the Growing Concern Over Facial Recognition Technology

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reporting on a range of trending tech topics, Eliseo Delgado distills the complicated jargon of tech products and news into layman’s terms for his online audience. Here, he helps readers understand the conversation around facial recognition and why companies and citizens are voicing their concern over the fast-growing technology.Shows like Black Mirror and movies like Minority Report show us the darker side of facial recognition, but regular citizens are beginning to publicly voice their concerns over the tech, too. With the growing use of user-friendly facial recognition apps and programs, Eliseo Delgado––like many others––worries that we’re fast approaching dystopian-like times.“There’s a famous caveat about science and technology, that we tend to create things faster than we can understand them and their implications,” explains Eliseo Delgado . “Right now, smartphone owners use seemingly innocent facial recognition apps for fun, such as FaceApp, but don’t understand how this puts us on track for disaster.”Implementing facial recognition into widespread applications, programs, and products is the first step to bigger powers seizing ownership of the technology, Eliseo Delgado claims. He, like others who keep up-to-date with artificial intelligence conversations, worry that government and other big agencies might swoop in to claim the technology and put it to their own purposes.“This could mean crippling things in terms of law enforcement and obstruction of freedom for citizens around the world,” says Eliseo Delgado One emerging technology analyzes surveillance videos to determine who appears in uploaded videos (like Facebook’s facial recognition algorithms) and what kind of behavior they will display based on facial expressions. This scares many as it means computer systems––without any kind of human bias––will target certain expressions as dangerous or indicative of bad behavior. From this, the technology could be used to alert law enforcement who would seek to intervene based on the program’s instruction.As more people begin to worry about their privacy being abused––position tracking through smart phone applications, hacked computer cameras, etc.––the topic of facial recognition is beginning to come up a lot more.“People wonder if their faces will be tracked whether they enter a shopping mall, a gas station, or even another person’s home,” says Eliseo Delgado. “It starts with simple smartphone apps and could lead to bigger and more threatening applications if backed by certain powers.”In the past, data breaches have cost ordinary citizens millions and millions of dollars. Because we can use facial recognition to unlock our smartphones and access bank apps, it’s possible hacked images or facial recognition files will lead to even more dangerous data breaches in the future.“We have to recognize the signs now and back off on implementing facial recognition so heavily until we have proper parameters in place,” says Eliseo Delgado. “Otherwise, we’ve arrived at the dystopian future we’ve been warned against all along.”



