Eliseo Delgado Discusses Self-Driving Vehicles and How They Can Improve the Truck Driving Industry

RIVERSIDE, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 20, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eliseo Delgado is always on top of the latest news in technology and industry, often providing insightful reviews on consumer products and discussing how new tech impacts our lives. Below, he discusses the growing popularity of self-driving vehicles and what they mean for the truck driving industry.For years, Eliseo Delgado has worked as a computer engineer and a consumer product reviewer where he enlightens readers on the latest advances in technology and computer science. He frequently covers topics like robotics, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things (IoT) and discusses the various impacts they have. Below, he discusses a few growing trends in self-driving vehicles and shares how they will improve processes specifically in the truck driving industry.“Everyone wants to own a self-driving vehicle because it’s essentially redefined what luxury and comfort mean,” says Eliseo Delgado . “But we’re finally to a moment in tech advances where self-driving vehicles can begin to automate a lot of processes and provide services where they haven’t been utilized before.”Self-driving vehicles are adept at monitoring traffic and detecting potential problems on the road that could lead to injury or death. The software they run on is capable of quick-response maneuvers to threats like vehicles merging into lanes or collisions in their path. These vehicles essentially protect their own driver and keep other drivers on the road safer.More companies and investors support automated driving software and vehicles each year, which in turn funds more advanced and creative ways of leveraging the technology. For instance, the over-the-road truck driving industry is a vital source of delivery for every product used in the country, and we’re running out of drivers to man the machines. Self-driving vehicles have now been tasked with carrying heavy loads and large cargo from coast to coast, paving the way for automated semi-trucks.“Our country is only able to distribute water, food, medical supplies and more thanks to the trucking industry,” says Eliseo Delgado. “Without anyone stepping up to fill in for retiring truck drivers, we’ve had to consider creative options to keep the industry afloat. Self-driving technology is the perfect solution so long as other drivers are protected.”Self-driving technology is also being tested on short same-city deliveries to expedite things like Amazon or UPS packages, grocery items, and consumer products. In the near future, machines will take over the responsibility of ensuring orders arrive at their destination quickly and efficiently. Human responsibilities will likely be shifted elsewhere in the production line instead of requiring them to drive trucks.“Self-driving technology doesn’t necessarily take jobs away from people, but instead frees up their time to be more involved with customer interactions, product creation and assembly, and other more specialized roles,” says Eliseo Delgado. “The machines are just here to help us do the heavy lifting.”



