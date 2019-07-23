$100+ million development planned for zoomers

Okanagan Lake Views Ariva Resorts Terrace Ariva's social hub

ARIVA RESORTS ZOOMS IN ON DOWNSIZERS

KELOWNA, BC, CANADA, July 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ariva Resorts, a private Kelowna-based development company, will build a multi-million dollar, innovative 200-home gated community on prime land five minutes from downtown Kelowna on Okanagan Lake.

Barry Johnson, Ariva Resorts founder who came out of retirement to lead the project says it targets so-called “zoomers,” (active baby boomers), downsizing from their traditional homes.

Johnson says the lifestyle desires of this group have been largely ignored by the industry and “we intend to change that thinking. This group is highly active. Health-conscious and want to live life to its fullest. Kelowna is the perfect place to live with its excellent sunshine climate, wines and vineyards, outdoor activities and remains affordable,” he says.

Johnson has forged an enviable development record over the years creating 12 of Canada’s finest gated communities in the area and Predator Ridge Resort, deemed to be the supreme residential golf resort in the country.

The company plans breaking ground in 2020 and envisages a four-year build-out with prices ranging from $500,000 to $1.9 million. Housing unit sizes range from 1,250 to 1,760 square feet and feature exceptionally large outdoor decks that create a great room when glass lake view interior doors are opened to inside.

Ariva is the fruition of seven years of planning by Johnson and his engineer son Kevin. Over these years they have created and refined the vision for the ultimate “baby boomer” community.

In keeping with the overriding “active lifestyle philosophy” the development will also boast a two-acre urban farm created by Grown Here Farms, the largest commercial organic farm in the Similkameen Valley, and supplier to the likes of Choices and Whole Foods. It will grow vegetables and be hands-on for residents who love to garden.

Johnson says e-bikes will be available for offsite excursion riding, space for car tinkerers, man caves, pickleball courts, putting green, bocce courts, and children’s playground.

Ariva has designed a social hub in its first building aimed at creating a strong, active community. It includes a café/bistro, wine bar, lounge, terraced view patio, fitness centre, yoga studio and gym that will spill out on the pool area with cabanas, barbecue and picnic area complete with a long farm table for entertaining.

A Lifestyle Concierge who will arrange events, community functions, and group travel opportunities will serve Ariva residents’ needs.

