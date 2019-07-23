West Shore LLC Adds 230 Units to National Portfolio

Acquisition of Lexington, KY property marks 6,408 units in three years

West Shore's acquisition of Enclave Hartland is another example of our investment strategy due to its superior demographics...” — Steven P. Rosenthal, West Shore Chairman

BOSTON, MA, US, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- West Shore LLC, a fully integrated multifamily real estate investment firm, today announced the acquisition of Enclave Hartland, a 230-unit residential community located in Lexington, Kentucky. The purchase brings West Shore’s diverse and growing portfolio to a total of 6,408 units in 23 communities, with a total market value of more than $900 million in just three years.Enclave marks West Shore’s third major acquisition in Lexington. Enclave Hartland joins two other multifamily properties in Lexington which are owned and operated by West Shore, Hamburg Farms and 1809 at Winchester.“Lexington’s diverse economy and job growth are expected to outpace US averages over the next decade,” said Steven P. Rosenthal, Chairman of West Shore LLC. “The acquisition of Enclave Hartland is another example of our investment strategy due to its superior demographics, walkable location and connectivity, providing residents with a short commute to Lexington’s significant demand drivers.”Conveniently located seven miles south of downtown Lexington, Enclave Hartland offers residents spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartments and top notch amenities including a swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, cyber café, dog park and media and business conference centers. Units feature private balconies and patios, over-sized closets, sunrooms, fireplaces, spacious storage and newly remodeled kitchens.Enclave Hartland runs adjacent to Man O’ War Boulevard and is in close proximity to New Circle Highway, the city’s inner beltway, providing residents with easy access to some of Lexington’s most popular attractions, including The University of Kentucky, Hamburg Place, The Summit at Fitz Farm and the Keeneland and Red Mile racetracks.“Lexington is a vibrant city with a highly educated population, an emerging technology scene and an entrepreneurial spirit,” said Lee E. Rosenthal, West Shore’s President. “We are excited to now own more than 700 apartment homes in Lexington.”West Shore will manage and market Enclave Hartland. The leasing office is open at 3901 Rapid Run Drive, Mondays through Fridays from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information about Enclave Hartland, please visit enclavehartland.com.ABOUT WEST SHORE LLCWest Shore LLC is a fully integrated real estate investment firm with a specific focus on the acquisition and management of multifamily assets. It is a dynamic, fast-growing company that blends an entrepreneurial approach to real estate with institutional investment discipline. Its principals are experienced management and real estate private equity executives. Boston-based West Shore was founded in 2016 and owns and operates a diverse portfolio of 23 multifamily properties totaling 6,408 units with a total market value approaching $1 billion. For more information about West Shore LLC, visit the company’s website at www.west-shore.com CONTACTCourtney Retzky, Senior Director of Marketingcretzky@west-shore.com | 617-902-6199



