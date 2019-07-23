23 July 2019

Statement from FDF on the announcement of Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP as the new UK Prime Minister

Back to list of articles

FDF has issued the following press notice:

Responding to the announcement of Rt Hon Boris Johnson MP as the new UK Prime Minister, Ian Wright CBE, FDF Chief Executive said:

"The UK's largest manufacturing sector, food and drink, is central to our critical national infrastructure. The industry employs more than 450,000 people across the nation. UK food and drink is globally renowned for its quality, provenance and taste.

"The industry's recently published 'Plan for Success' demonstrates how we can make the UK's £4 billion food chain the most dynamic, sustainable and competitive in the world. It shows how - working in partnership with Government - we can boost exports, develop talent and encourage innovation.

“A no-deal Brexit would destroy that opportunity and much more. It will inflict serious and - in some cases mortal - damage on UK food and drink. Prices will rise, there will be significant shortages of some products, and disruption for shoppers and consumers will be far reaching. We urge the new Prime Minister and Government to work with us to deliver a withdrawal agreement that guarantees the closest possible trade and regulatory relationship with our nearest neighbours so UK food and drink can flourish.”

More Information

Contact Debbie McCreath, Corporate Affairs Division, at: debbie.mccreath@fdf.org.uk, or +44 (0) 20 7420 7152.

Back to list of articles