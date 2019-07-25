EEACS in Allentown Open for Summer Tours

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown is offering tours.

Students interested in attending Executive Education Academy Charter School are encouraged to schedule a tour.

We strive to give students a unique, engaging, and challenging learning experience that they may not otherwise have.” — Robert Lysek, CEO & Founder

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As a new school year nears, Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown is encouraging interested students to schedule a tour. EEACS is open to students in grades K-12 from 11 school districts across the area, including Bethlehem, Whitehall, and Northampton. Grades are capped at 104 students.The Allentown charter school has been praised for its unique business education curriculum, its extracurriculars and athletics, and its highly skilled teaching staff. Students in every grade learn academic standards such as math, science, history, reading, and writing, as well as special instruction in the arts, computers, and languages.For high schoolers, hands-on internships, externships, and career training opportunities are available. Professional and career mentors are also on hand.“We strive to give students a unique, engaging, and challenging learning experience that they may not otherwise have,” says Robert Lysek, founder and CEO of the Lehigh Valley charter school On the tour, prospective students and their families can meet faculty and staff, visit classrooms, and see the school’s state-of-the-art facilities.To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/tour/ About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

About Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.