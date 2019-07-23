DeeJazz, Singer Songwriter Produces Soundtrack for The Sheila Anthony Shaw Story

Divonne "DeeJazz" Jackson

"Sunrise After Sunset" will be available for sale worldwide in August, 2019

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Black Women In Jazz Lifetime Achievement award-winner, and "A Chorus in Miracles" producer and performer, DeeJazz , recently sung, wrote, and produced the soundtrack for The Sheila Anthony Shaw Story , the artist’s publicist announced today. It's titled, "Sunrise After Sunset."Over the course of more than two decades, DeeJazz has awed listeners and fans alike with inspirational jazz music, matchless vocals, and dynamic stage presence. The literary soundtrack is signature DeeJazz, yet it’s a sound no one has heard before. The artist brilliantly captured the book's theme and narrative ambiance.In her memoir, "The Sheila Shaw Story," Sheila Anthony-Shaw experiences several bouts of humiliation and heartbreak before learning how to operate in joy. Using her own struggles, victories, and resiliency as an example she helps others recalibrate what they believe is possible for their life.On the literary soundtrack CD, music lovers will hear DeeJazz interpret the story line by masterfully combining an inflection of heartache wth upbeat lyrics and tones.Author Sheila Anthony Shaw says she is thrilled by the production.DeeJazz says that as she continued to read Anthony-Shaw’s memoir it became personal to her.“After reading Shelia's memoir I felt a renewed sense of purpose in my own life. Her book was answered prayer for me," explained DeeJazz. "So I began to write about the uncertainty I had been feeling. I imagined Sheila must also have felt something similar during the long journey through her illness.”DeeJazz added that the title represents the author’s initials, SAS.“That's how "Sunrise After Sunset" came to be. After I wrote the lyrics I listened inside for the melody of the chorus then the verses, etc. I wanted the lyrics to convey her faith, her resilience, her spunk and joyful nature in the face of her many challenges.”“DeeJazz scats and almost effortlessly hits a wide range of octaves,” said Jordan F. Briggs , Publicist to DeeJazz. "Nothing compliments a great victory story like an uplifting song that captures the ups and downs of the author’s journey. The literary soundtrack is a truly spiritual. It's designed to remind the listener that better days are on the horizon,” he concluded.The soundtrack CD was introduced at one of the author's private engagement last week. "Sunrise After Sunset" will be available for sale at https://www.SheilaAnthonyShaw.com in August, 2019.ABOUT DIVONNE “DEEJAZZ” JACKSONDivonne “DeeJazz” Jackson was born in Detroit, Michigan during the glorious, Motown era. She began writing songs as a teenager. In 2003 she completed her first CD, “A Musical Messenger.” She recorded all the instrumentation on her keyboard from the melodies that would come to her by day. Sometimes, she would awaken in the middle of the night with a song in her head and would have to record it. In that same year the late, Dr. Maya Angelou heard her CD and invited DeeJazz to come to New York where she sang for Dr. Angelou at Ashford & Simpson’s Sugar Bar. Afterwards, Dr. Angelou praised the artist stating, “DeeJazz is unique and impressive.”In 2009, DeeJazz completed her second CD, “Music of Life.” The following year, she stepped out on faith then created and produced a stage production in North Carolina based on her music. She produced and starred in “A Chorus in Miracles.” The dynamic production featured eleven of her songs accompanied by dancers, actors, musicians, and singers. Her sister, motivational speaker, Hattie Mae Pembrook was the host. Today, in addition to performing live, DeeJazz writes, sings, and produces literary soundtracks for novice and best-selling authors, entrepreneurs, businesses and organizations. For more information, visit http://www.DeeJazz.com email FranBriggs@aol.com, or call 928-275-1642.



