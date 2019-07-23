Blood Meal Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2026

Global Blood Meal Market Supply And Consumption Analysis 2019 And Forecast To 2024 Market Research Report

Global Blood Meal Market is expected to reach $2.49 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors driving the market growth are growing demand for meat products in developing countries, increasing consumption of livestock products and rise in feed production. However, increasing costs of raw materials may hinder the market growth.

The dried form of blood is called Blood Meal and is used for feeding animals. Blood meal is nitrogen-rich and organic, often used as a fertilizer providing mineral and nutrients for plants. In the form of fertilizer, it is also useful in scattering herbivorous animals. Blood meal is used as feeding material for procaine, ruminant, poultry, and aquatic animals.

All geographical markets ranging from emerging to matured ones have been covered in the report. The all-inclusive analysis of key regional markets of North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) along with detailed analysis of country-level markets are also included in the report. Major players operating in the global Blood Meal Market have also been profiled in the report to present a picture of the competitive scenario of the market. Individual analysis of each player along with their regional reach are studied in the report.

Some of the key players in global Blood Meal market are

Allanasons Pvt Ltd

APC, Inc.

Apelsa Guadalajara

Darling Ingredients

FASA Group

Ridley Corporation Limited

Sanimax

Terramar

The Boyer Valley Company

Valley Proteins Inc.

West Coast Reduction Ltd.

Applications Covered:

• Aqua Feed

• Porcine Feed

• Poultry Feed

• Ruminant Feed

Process Covered:

• Drum Drying

• Ring and Flash Drying

• Solar Drying

• Spray Drying

Source Covered:

• Ruminant Blood

• Poultry Blood

• Porcine Blood

Regions Covered:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East & Africa

The report provides price analysis and other studies imperative to understand the global Blood Meal Market. Fail-safe secondary and primary research methodologies form the base of the report while help to develop dependable and accurate reports. The top-down and bottom-up approaches have been employed which ensure that a multi-layer verification has been conducted. Other standard analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis also form a part of the research methodology.

