Liverpool Estate Agents Peter Anthony Combine Local Knowledge & Experience To Impress Their Clients

Peter Anthony are among the fastest-growing Estate Agents in Liverpool, as the number of happy clients rise, they have taken the time to say “thank you”.

LIVERPOOL, MERSEYSIDE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liverpool is one of the fastest-growing cities in the UK, named the buy-to-let capital, and the housing market is expected to continue to grow. One of the key parts of being successful in buying, selling, renting or managing your property, is using a quality local Estate Agent. This is an area where Liverpool Estate Agents Peter Anthony has been winning remarkable praise, and the company recently thanked their clients for all of the positive words both online and off. Peter Anthony covers a very wide range of real estate needs, covering just about everything a client could possibly require.

Following in the footsteps of the award-winning Manchester branch, the Liverpool branch is looking to dominate the local area and grow the business.

“We have loved our expansion into Liverpool and this love comes through in our work,” commented Gillian Bell, Liverpool branch manager, who has over a decade of experience in the field. “Peter Anthony is active across the North West of the UK, and we are a young branch here, but we have found nothing but success helping our clients in buying, selling, renting or managing their properties. We would like to sincerely thank our clients for not being silent about our work, which has kept our phones ringing through the best kind of word-of-mouth marketing.”

Some highlights of the Liverpool branch include helping landlords sell or find tenants for their properties; helping home hunters connect with the right apartment or home to meet their needs, and the company even provides first-class full property management services.

The company itself has over three decades of experience and the Liverpool areas covered by Peter Anthony are the City Centre, Walton, Crosby, Vauxhall, Sefton Park, Baltic Quay and Waterfront areas.

Are you a landlord in Liverpool with a property in L1 postcode? Peter Anthony is offering half-price management fees for 12 months for landlords if they register with us before the end of the year

Website - https://peteranthony.co.uk/branches/liverpool

Location details are available at



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.