THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2019
**Following one-minute speeches, the House will begin debate on the 23 bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (23 bills)
- H.R. 36 – Combating Sexual Harassment in Science Act of 2019 (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 3196 – Vera C. Rubin Observation Designation Act, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 34 – Energy and Water Research Integration Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Johnson (TX) – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 1665 – Building Blocks of STEM Act (Rep. Stevens – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 2397 – American Manufacturing Leadership Act, as amended (Rep. Stevens – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 3153 – EFFORT Act (Rep. Wexton – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.R. 617 – Department of Energy and Veterans’ Health Initiative Act, as amended (Rep. Norman – Science, Space, and Technology)
- H.Res. 246 – Opposing efforts to delegitimize the State of Israel and the Global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions Movement targeting Israel, as amended (Rep. Schneider – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1837 – United States-Israel Cooperation Enhancement and Regional Security Act, as amended (Rep. Deutch – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 1850 – Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevent Act of 2019 (Rep. Mast – Foreign Affairs)
- H.Res. 358 – Calling on the Government of Cameroon and armed groups to respect the human rights of all Cameroonian citizens, to end all the violence, and to pursue a broad-based dialogue without preconditions to resolve the conflict in the Northwest and Southwest regions (Rep. Bass – Foreign Affairs)
- H.R. 2943 – Providing Benefits Information in Spanish and Tagalog for Veterans and Families Act, as amended (Rep. Cisneros – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 2942 – HEALTH Act (Rep. Cisneros – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 3504 – Ryan Kules Specially Adaptive Housing Improvement Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Bilirakis – Veterans’ Affairs)
- H.R. 549 – Venezuela TPS Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Soto – Judiciary)
- H.R. 2938 – HAVEN Act, as amended (Rep. McBath – Judiciary)
- H.R. 3304 – National Guard and Reservists Debt Relief Extension Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Cohen – Judiciary)
- H.R. 3311 – Small Business Reorganizing Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. Cline – Judiciary)
- S. 504 – LEGION Act (Sen. Sinema – Judiciary)
- H.R. 3409 – Coast Guard Authorization Act of 2019, as amended (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1984 – DISASTER ACT (Rep. Peters – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 3245 – Restore Harmony Way Bridge Act (Rep. Bucshon – Transportation and Infrastructure)
- H.R. 1307 – Post-Disaster Assistance Online Accountability Act (Rep. Meadows – Transportation and Infrastructure)
