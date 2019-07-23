ACG Research Announces New Principal Analyst for Intelligent Transport Networking Practice

Network infrastructure industry vet with network design & engineering, business & reg issues, economic analysis & competitive landscape expertise joins ACG

Our research blends insights based on practitioners’ experience, strong collaboration among the disciplines...and a balance of evidence & creative vision in defining the road ahead.” — Paul Parker-Johnson

GILBERT, AZ, USA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rick Talbot , a networking and telecom industry veteran, has joined ACG Research, a market research, analysis and consulting firm that provides technology evolution and market research in ICT and business model transformations shaping the service provider market. ACG also provides economic and business case analyses; supplier and service provider portfolio strategy analyses; and consulting on positioning, messaging and go-to-market strategies in service provider and related supplier markets.Rick assumes the principal analyst’s role in ACG’s existing research practice in packet/ optical transport, as well as in optical data center interconnect solutions. He will actively collaborate with other members of the ACG team in providing research on emerging mobile anyhaul (fronthaul-midhaul-backhaul) transport infrastructures. He will also work closely with ACG’s research leads in IP/MPLS routing, cable operator infrastructures, software-defined networking, analytics, orchestration, and business case/economic analysis to continue strengthening our research in those domains and incorporating the intelligent transport infrastructures perspective.“Our research is a unique blend of insights based on seasoned practitioners’ experience, strong collaboration among the disciplines we apply when considering our clients’ goals, and a healthy balance of evidence and creative vision in defining the road ahead,” said Paul Parker-Johnson, Chief Analyst at ACG Research. “Rick’s expertise in optical and packet optical networking, his engagement in recent years with the transformations emerging across our market categories in distributed fixed and mobile network infrastructures, in software defined networking, analytics and automation, and his grasp of both economic and regulatory issues in the markets we are focused on make him a perfect fit for making strong contributions to our research and the many kinds of engagements we take on with our clients. I’m delighted to have Rick join our team and look forward to the many contributions he will make.”Rick brings over four decades of experience in network planning, design and implementation in service provider organizations; strategy, marketing and network design roles in vendor companies; and industry analyst roles at regulatory and market research firms. He has held engineering, marketing and product management roles for optical and packet/optical network product lines at ZTE, Ciena, and Alcatel Network Systems. Rick was the research lead for the packet/optical networking practice at Current Analysis, and before taking on these assignments he provided network engineering and planning at WilTel, Broadwing Communications and Southwestern Bell Telephone Company. He holds an MBA from Southern Methodist University, a bachelor’s degree in engineering sciences from Trinity University and a professional engineering license in the state of Texas.“As ACG looks to expend its optical syndicated and consulting services, we are thrilled to have Rick lead the practice,” says Ray Mota, CEO. “His expertise and experience working with service providers and vendors will align well with our current and future customers.”Contact Rick Talbot at rtalbot@acgcc.com.

