Signature Card Services Acquires Payments Gateway, iDeposit

Signature Card Services acquires the assets of iDeposit, a payment gateway technology company specializing in integrated payments solutions for merchants.

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- CALIFORNIA, July 1st, 2019 – Signature Card Services (“SCS”), a leading provider of payment technology integration and acquiring solutions, announced today an agreement to acquire the assets of iDeposit, a payment gateway technology company specializing in integrated payments solutions for large and small merchants. This acquisition further positions SCS as an industry leader providing secure and reliable financial technology solutions and commences the start of a more aggressive development strategy for 2019.Since its founding in 2001, iDeposit has developed robust APIs and a host of ecommerce and mobile-based payment solutions. iDeposit is directly certified to TSYS and is integrated into some of the most notable payment providers, software vendors, and point-of-sale (“POS”) systems. Its technology platform and ability to meet high security standards in an industry where many companies fall behind has established an impregnable foothold in the payment industry for Signature.Frank Gibbs, Vice President of Technology at Signature, adds, “From the inception of iDeposit, designing and creating all the technology was an adventure in and of itself. Now, I’m excited for iDeposit’s new chapter and how Signature will take the technology to the next level.The acquisition of iDeposit comes as the culmination of nearly two years of collaboration between the two companies in developing various unique, proprietary features designed to service SCS’s existing customers. Going forward, iDeposit provides SCS with a platform and a team of professionals that have the technical expertise necessary to serve new software partners.“We are very pleased to announce SCS’s acquisition of iDeposit’s payment gateway, which will strengthen our position in the growing mobile, ecommerce, and ISV markets,” commented Charles Hogan, SCS’s President. “iDeposit’s mobile, ecommerce, and API solutions will be a great asset for SCS across all of our markets.”About Signature Card ServicesSignature Card Services is 20+ year old, technology-oriented Wholesale ISO/MSP headquartered in California. Signature provides payment solutions to merchants of varying size and type, ranging from retail and restaurant, to mobile and ecommerce, to non-traditional and special risk. As a full-service payment provider, SCS provides unique solutions that help businesses grow and increase customer loyalty while reducing costs and chargebacks.For further information about Signature Card Services and the iDeposit acquisition, call 888.334.2284 or visit signaturecard.com.



