Foam Swab Manufacturer Super Brush LLC Exhibits Foam Swabs at Medicall-Chennai

The Super Brush LLC team travels to India this month for Medicall-Chennai, India’s largest B2B Medical Equipment Exhibition, to be held July 28-30.

SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Super Brush LLC team travels to India this month for Medicall-Chennai, India’s largest B2B Medical Equipment Exhibition, to be held July 28-30. The team will show some of Super Brush’s 3,000+ lint-free, durable foam swabs that have provided critical solutions to cleanroom, pharmaceutical, medical, diagnostic, dental, veterinarian and additive manufacturing industries.

Super Brush offers extensive experience necessary to design a foam swab to meet specific kit, package or application requirements. Their swabs are engineered with no adhesives, so they will not contaminate fluid being applied. In addition, each mitt is made with durable, lint-free foam.

Super Brush can customize their swabs with:

• Foam mitts that are hydrophobic, hydrophilic, soft or coarse

• Overall-lengths ranging from 50 millimeters (mm) to over 2.5 meters

• Specified fluid delivery capacity

• Mitts as small as 1.7mm in diameter

• Colored handles for branding opportunities

The Super Brush LLC team will be available at the show to answer any questions about their products.

More information on the complete line of USA-made Super Brush LLC lint-free foam swabs is available at www.superbrush.com or sales@superbrush.com

For customized swab needs, talk with our team, or contact development@superbrush.com

About Super Brush

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From medical applicators to cleanroom-compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.



