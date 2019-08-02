FIGMENT: A new release by More Thrill featuring Anne-Marielle

GVOO RECORDS

MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- After the release of "My Story," More Thrill just launched an amazing new piece. It is called FIGMENT, and it features Anne Marielle, a violinist who is now a member of GVOO Records, a label with a focus on bringing talented artists under one platform for electronic music.Born and raised in Haiti, Anne-Marielle discovered her love for the violin at the age of 4. She left the country for the States where she minored in music. She decided to return to music after many years without touching her instrument and is enjoying the journey.This song is different from what we’ve all heard before. Its structure is out of this world, and the overall music is very patient with lots of surprises.The song as a whole focuses on a unique vibe. It has a much deeper scope, which sees the artist drifting through a wide range of transformational influences, even due to Anne’s amazing performance. The special thing about this release is that it actually brings so much freshness to the table! Ultimately, More Thrill can seamlessly move from EDM to other genres. In fact, his creativity can seamlessly translate from what he sees into his own head, down to what other people can actually experience. FIGMENT is indeed a very powerful example of seamless character, and passion, where every element is utterly balanced, and it is obvious that the artist put a lot of effort into creating a very recognizable sonic formula. As a result, the listing experience is unique and easy to relate to, for listeners from all walks of life.Ultimately, this release is unique in its own league, and it is a great example of how artists in this day and age can collaborate, create something special, due to the sheer power of their vision and their love for music as a whole.#morethrill #annemarielle #figment #gvoorecords



