Professionals Moving Specialists Announce Year-Long Collection Drive To Help Chicago Children & Families In Need

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRESS RELEASEThe Professionals Moving Specialists3918 N. Western AvenueChicago, IL 60618Media Contact: Andrew Hayes, 312-823-4333The Professionals Moving Specialists Announce Year-Long Collection Drive To Help Chicago Children & Families In NeedChicago-based moving company, The Professionals Moving Specialists( www.TheProMove.com ), announces a year-long collection drive for new and gently used children’s clothing and toys to benefit the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center and Cradles to Crayons:• Cradles to Crayons, providing clothing, shoes, select toys and books, to children from birth through age 12, living in low-income and homeless situations. For information, visit www.cradlestocrayons.org/chicago • Chicago’s Children’s Advocacy Center, helping restore the lives of child victims of sexual and physical abuse. For information, visit www.chicagocac.org Customers are invited to donate items while packing and sorting for their move, all others are invited to drop off donations at 3918 N. Western Avenue, Chicago. All the details can be found online here.“We are proud to have helped thousands of Chicago area families move their homes over the past 15 years,” said Jacob Twig, owner and president, The Professional Moving Specialists. “We can think of no better way to honor our company’s success than to help Chicago-area children and their families who are facing incredible challenges.” All of the company’s fleet of moving vans and trucks now include collection bins where the children’s items can be donated.About The Professionals Moving SpecialistsThe Professionals Moving Specialists is a family-owned and operated residential and commercial moving company, founded in 2014, by brother-and-sister owners Jacob and Hila Twig. The company is top-rated by many consumer websites and have won many awards including the "Best of Chicago Movers"by the US Commerce Association and the "Angie's List Super Service Award". In addition to the company’s focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences, they are very committed to offering environmentally-helpful solutions.# # #



