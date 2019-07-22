BrightStar Senior Living Opens in Fort Wayne, IN

Exterior photo of BrightStar Senior Living, Fort Wayne, IN

Partnership sees Additional Growth in the Coming Years

The new BrightStar Senior Living communities have been deliberately designed to be intimate, allowing for personalized relationships to develop between caregivers, residents and their families.” — Christopher Nolte

MILWAUKEE, WI, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Berengaria, a portfolio company of Marcus Investments, together with BrightStar Senior Living, have opened a newly constructed assisted living and memory care community in Fort Wayne, IN. The 41-unit building will be focused on person-centered care in a home-like environment. The staff to resident ratio will be unusually high in an intimate setting, allowing for BrightStar to care for residents with several ADLs and behavioral health needs.The community was developed through a joint venture arrangement between BrightStar Senior Living and Berengaria. An additional new community in Mason, OH is being developed by BrightStar Senior Living and Berengaria where the grand opening is expected in summer of 2020.Dan Sisel, Vice President at Berengaria, said “We are excited about growing the BrightStar Senior Living brand because they bring such an intense focus on providing premium, person-centered care. Families in Fort Wayne with loved ones who have advanced medical needs will now have an option that offers exceptional care in a warm, home-like setting.”Christopher Nolte, President of Marcus Investments, said “The new BrightStar Senior Living communities have been deliberately designed to be intimate, allowing for personalized relationships to develop between caregivers, residents and their families. BrightStar’s focus on the individual is truly unique at a time when many massive senior living facilities are being developed.”About Berengaria, LLC Berengaria, the real estate business of Marcus Investments, has developed and/or managed more than $500 million of real estate developments nationwide since its inception in 2008. The company’s scalable team of real estate experts is seeking to accelerate its growth through its proactive, thoughtful and proven approach, with a focus on acquiring retail life-style centers and senior living facilities. Prospective opportunities should be sent to the attention of Bob DelGhingaro, CFO, at bobd@marcusinvestments.com.About Marcus Investments, LLC Marcus Investments is a Midwest-based investment firm formed by the Marcus family of Milwaukee to build and grow the next generation of great companies in Wisconsin. The company focuses on long-term value creation and looks to attract like-minded families, institutions and individuals.



