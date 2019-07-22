DrChrono Teams with DeepScribe to Automate Medical Note Taking in EHR Through Artificial Intelligence Technology

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DrChrono Inc., the company enabling the medical practice of the future, and DeepScribe, whose mission is to restore the joy of care in medicine, today announced a partnership so medical practices using DrChrono EHR can use AI to automate medical note taking from physician appointments and integrate it right into their Electronic Health Record (EHR).



DeepScribe uses advanced deep learning technology to generate accurate, compliant, and secure SOAP notes right within a practice’s EHR. Practices using DeepScribe have reported saving an average of 2 hours and 45 minutes per day on documentation, with providers seeing an average of 4-5 additional patients, and in some cases, up to 10 additional patients, per week. Now, practices using DrChrono’s EHR platform can use the DeepScribe app and device to automate the note-taking process and have those notes available in the patient record.

How it Works

Providers can record their patient exam, with patient permission, by opening their DeepScribe app within DrChrono’s EHR platform. The DeepScribe device, much like an Apple HomePod, Amazon Echo or Google Home, sits in the exam room and intelligently listens to the conversation and prepares notes. The notes show up within the DrChrono EHR within an hour, and providers are able to review and sign off on the notes.

“We are helping make the tech-enabled medical practice of the future a reality with innovation like A.I. that automate manual processes for physicians,” said Daniel Kivatinos, COO and Co-Founder of DrChrono. “DeepScribe’s A.I. and machine learning technology empowers a physician to spend more one-on-one time with a patient, knowing their medical notes are being accurately transcribed. We are excited to now have this AI technology as an option for our clients, so they can continue to grow their practices and manage their time as efficiently as possible.”

“Integrating our technology into DrChrono is a priority for us, and the platform is certainly the most ripe for innovation through its flexible integration capabilities,” said Matthew Ko, COO of DeepScribe. “Modern providers understand the value of integrating A.I. into their workflow. Reducing the amount of administrative time our providers spend on taking notes and documentation allows them to not only grow their businesses by treating more patients, but to also restore the joy of care in their practice and ultimately their lives.”

To learn more about DeepScribe and DrChrono visit the DrChrono App Directory at https://www.drchrono.com/apps/

About DrChrono

DrChrono focuses on bringing the medical practice of the future to reality; the company built the first iPad EHR. DrChrono creates the best electronic health record, practice management, medical billing and revenue cycle management experience for physicians and patients; the health platform was built for iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch and the web. The EHR includes customizable medical forms, e-prescribing, real-time patient eligibility checks, patient portal and more. The Healthcare App Directory offers a multitude of apps that a practice can select from to bundle in and a medical API for healthcare app developers. For more information about DrChrono, visit www.drchrono.com

