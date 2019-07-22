ANJU CONTINUES TO STRENGTHEN EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM WITH ADDITION OF MARC EIGNER AS CEO

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anju Software, a leading provider of comprehensive software and data solutions to the life sciences industry, announces the addition of Marc Eigner to its executive team as Chief Executive Officer.Marc joins the current Anju Leadership team comprised of Lisa Whinnie, COO, Suhas Gudihal, CTO and Rebecca Barr, VP Finance. Kurien Jacob, current CEO, will move to the Chairman role and continue to serve on the Anju Board of Directors. Marc, as CEO, will be responsible for managing Anju.As a former co-founder of Polaris, Marc is a world leading expert in pharmaceutical Software as a Service (SaaS) and data solutions. Under Marc’s direction, Polaris’ technology practice grew from a small team to become the largest pharmaceutical compliance technology group in the world, leading to a successful merger. Before joining Polaris, Marc worked for Accenture and IBM. Marc holds a BS and MS in Computer & Systems Engineering and an MBA focused on Technology Entrepreneurship, all from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.“I have been watching Anju grow from the sidelines for several years. I have a great deal of respect for the Anju team and look forward to nurturing both organic growth and growth through M&A. We will be ensuring that a strong foundation is in place for advancing the goals of this fast-track company”, said Marc Eigner, regarding his new role as Anju CEO.“Marc has the background, experience and industry expertise that we have been looking for in this competitive market. His focus on overall execution, strategy and vision, combined with the Anju team’s proven track record in M&A and integration will allow us to grow and service our customers”, added Kurien Jacob.About Anju SoftwareAnju Software is a leading provider of comprehensive software and data solutions to the life sciences industry. Anju provides an integrated platform spanning clinical, medical affairs and commercial operations. Anju has combined deep industry and software domain expertise to build a next generation platform for the life sciences sector that can scale to provide solutions that meet customers' needs from “molecule to retirement”. Anju solutions are used by large and small pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations (CROs), full service agencies and medical device companies. Data flow between functional areas, seamless communication with third party systems and AI-based data mining solutions provide a unique way for Anju customers to leverage critical information throughout their ecosystem. For more information, please visit www.anjusoftware.com



