Barrasso Excavation Names New Head of Operations

READING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barrasso Excavation, Inc. announced that Danny Mongold has been promoted to Head of Operations. Mongold’s experience and past performance with the company has positioned him well for his new role, according to Matt Barrasso, president.

Barrasso had recently reported stronger-than-expected sales growth, crediting the strength of the US economy, and their expectation for sales growth to continue for the foreseeable future in a press release dated July 9, 2019.

“Our services include sewer and water treatment plant installation, heavy equipment hauling, and excavating for commercial and residential customers” said Barrasso. “Danny has been in related fields for forty years and brings a wide range of valuable experience to the table. He will be responsible for daily field operations and day-to-day project and work site scheduling. Barrasso Excavation is growing rapidly, and we needed a seasoned professional to take this position. Danny will manage approximately twenty employees and will work with other department heads to fulfill the company needs.”

About Barrasso Excavation

Barrasso Excavation, Inc. is an independently owned and operated full-service excavation, heavy equipment hauling, and water treatment plant installation company founded in 2005. Fully bonded and licensed, they specialize in Site Development, Field-Related Hauling, Commercial, Industrial, Residential, and Public Utility work and field-related construction.

Find them at www.barrassoexcavationpa.com.



