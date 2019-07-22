John Maxwell Team Members Collaborating To Host A Conference In Ghana

Conference Flyer

The August 13 event at Jireh Conference Centre in Accra, Ghana will feature Lorna Blake & Teca Cameron of John Maxwell team as the main speakers.

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The main speakers of the Leadership and Money Mindset tagged conference will be teaming up with Tentmaker Ghana to host the event.

There will be two major topics of discussion at the conference and they are How to Break Your Money Blocks and How to Turn Your Skills to Dollar Bills with Lorna speaking on the former, while Teca will present the latter.

“Teca and I teamed up earlier this year to create Return to Ghana Virtual Summit. This will be my first time to Ghana and I’m happy we’ll be able to share with Ghanaian entrepreneurs and professionals strategies and content to transform their lives and businesses. This will have a positive ripple effect on the community and the Ghanaian nation,” stated Lorna Blake.

Lorna Blake who is based in Florida, USA is an International Speaker, best-selling author, Leadership & Prosperity Mindset Coach offering Business Success programs.

Teca Cameron who just moved to Ghana is a Business, Career and Leadership coach for creative entrepreneurs and companies.

Lorna and Teca are John Maxwell Certified Coaches.

Teca was also quoted as saying, "Lorna and I have partnered with Tentmaker to further create an opportunity to bring together Africans in the Diaspora, with Africans on the continent to create greater opportunities for young and young at heart entrepreneurs within Ghana.”

Tentmaker Ghana which is located in Accra, Ghana's capital, is an entrepreneurial and industry incubator business that turns ideas into economically viable ventures. They also help build businesses for the global market while raising entrepreneurs.





