Toronto Launches Its First Ever Movie Expo This Fall

The Movie Expo September 2019

Meet Celebrities, Famous Directors, Discover How Film is Made & Even Pitch Your Movie Idea

The key to success is having a vision and the courage to step forward.” — Zin Sze-To, CEO and Founder

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, July 23, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto is getting its first-ever Movie Expo this Fall introducing Hollywood to Toronto for a blockbuster weekend September 20 - 22, 2019 at the Enercare Centre down at the Exhibition Grounds. The Movie Expo will be bringing in some of Hollywood's biggest names in the industry, directors, producers, Academy award winners and more! You can even learn how to pitch your ideas to Netflix, Amazon or Hulu. Pitch directly to producers and investors for the chance to have your work become a reality. There will be special guest performances, 250+ booths of movie magic secrets, and a line-up of 35+ industry keynote speakers. You can shop the newest A/V tech, get the inside scoop on filmmaking, and discover secrets of celeb fashion and beauty. This expo is for those in the film industry, those looking to break into the industry and for any movie buff out there, this is Hollywood North!"It has long been recognized that Canada has always fallen under the shadows of our American neighbours in the film industry. The Movie Expo exists to connect Canadian filmmaking talent to the world stage. It is our mission to bring the same opportunities up to Canada and house them all under one roof in a condensed intensive three-day networking, talent discovery, and exhibition in Toronto for all." Says, co-founder and award-winning actor, Taz Garcia.With an estimated 20,000 attendees and 250+ booths of movie magic secrets, and a line-up of 35+ industry keynote speakers, it is the perfect environment to create and foster opportunities and THE EXPO to attend.The Movie Expo is the largest of its kind, and it promises to provide Canadians with industry insider opportunities in this movie lovers three-day exhibition. Bringing Hollywood and International opportunities to Canada; filmmakers, actors, producers, and writers will have a chance to get scouted and pitch their ideas while experiencing movie-making magic, performances, workshops, technology, seminars, celebrity meet and greet, and exclusive networking opportunities.The Movie Expo will feature big Hollywood names such as:Director/Composer:Klaus Badelt, Composer, best known for Pirates of the Caribbean, Curse of the Black Pearl, The Time Machine, Constantine, GladiatorProducers:Penney Finkelman-Cox is best known for Terms of Endearment, Shrek, Honey I Shrunk the Kids, The Prince of EgyptMarcus Englefield, best known for Danger Close, Animal Crackers and currently prepping Beyond the Velvet RopeGeorge Lee, best known for Danger Close, Animal Crackers, and currently prepping Beyond the Velvet RopeDanielle Sterling, best known for Jump In, A Guy Thing, Gnome AloneYang Buting, best known for Fearless, Kung Fu Hustle and Executive Producer (China)- Mission Impossible IIIStewart Lyons, Co-Executive Producer/Line Producer, best known for Breaking Bad, Everybody Loves Raymond, Step by Step, Better Call Saul Season 1Dennis Rice, Founder of Visio Entertainment, Former President of World Wide Marketing- United Artists, Former SVP- The Walt Disney Studios (best known for Head of Marketing/ Publicity for Disney), Former President- Marketing for Miramax FilmsBrent Baum, best known for Wedding Planner, Charming, Finding Noah, Thomas the Magic RailroadSenior Illustrator (Art Director's Guild), Former Senior VFX Art Director (ILM):Thang Le is best known for his work on Westworld, Godzilla, Star Wars, Avengers and VFX Art Direction on Transformers: the Last Knight, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Downsizing, Tomorrowland.Acquisitions & Distribution Consultant:Chad Miller, Cinema Machine Management, expert in distribution with Netflix, Amazon, and HuluBeryl Huang, Emmy Award Winner and Distributor for Chinese Market, best known for Belle, Death Wish, and Wonders of the SeaProduction Designer:Kevin Conran, best known for Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, Monsters vs Aliens, Bee MovieProduction Legal:Tara Sattler, Production Legal, best known for Cold Pursuit, Stuck in Love, ManiacThese are just a few of among the many other from the movie industry who will be at the Movie Expo. Watch this space for the next line up for more big names yet to come.“The key to success is having a vision and the courage to step forward. Only when you seize the opportunity to connect great minds, recognize talents and have the valour to travel new paths can extraordinary things transpire” – Zin Sze-To, CEO and Founder.This must-attend event will take place from September 20th to September 22nd, 2019 at the Enercare Centre – Hall A and it’s open to filmmakers, actors, writers and producers of all levels and film fans of all ages.About The Movie ExpoThe MOVIE EXPO is a 3-day exhibition featuring 250+ film and movie industry-related exhibitors, 40+ seminars, and workshops with 35+ industry keynotes. This will be happening this September 20-22, 2019 in Hall A inside the Enercare Centre (CNE grounds) providing attendees with 125,000sqft of movie-lover extravaganza with Education, Entertainment and Networking. The primary objective is to emphasize, grow and nurture the ambitious talent locally by delivering an optimal multi-edge platform by bringing Hollywood opportunities to the North and connecting Canadian films and talent to a global audience from North America to China. Guest speakers and exhibitors will be specialists from each department in the film industry, bringing in a fresh boost of knowledge and inspiration to all performers and creators alike in our very own backyard - Toronto.For more information or interview requests, please contact:Chris Binet, Movie Expo Publicistchris@blendpr.com416-907-0977 ext #4



