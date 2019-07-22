Anguilla named Best Caribbean Island

Villa Kishti in Anguilla Luxury Villa Anguilla Kishti Luxury Villa Anguilla The Beach House Anquilla Beach Luxury Villa Anquilla

Stunning Island of Anguilla names Best in the Caribbean According to Travel and Leisure

Exceptional Villas, one of the most trusted villa rental companies in the world has seen an increase in demand for Anguilla” — Linda Browne

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is not the first time that this small, yet fascinating Caribbean Island has been named as the best island to visit in the Caribbean. For the third year in a row, Anguilla has been crowned the best place to travel to in the Caribbean by Travel and Leisure. Not only that but Anguilla is also ranked #6 in the Top 15 Best Islands in the World.

So what is all the fuss about?

Anguilla is one of the most beautiful islands surrounded by azure waters. The island offers a laid back vibe with incredible beaches, scenery, restaurants, exceptional high-end accommodation plus some of the friendliest people in the Caribbean.

Anguilla has more exceptional beaches than any other island in the Caribbean. Other islands such as Turks and Caicos have Grace Bay Beach and Grand Cayman has Seven Mile Beach but what makes Anguilla’s beaches unique is that they are all great. Every single beach is filled with powder-like white sand and is perfect for swimming. Some of these beached include Long Bay Beach, Shoal Bay, Meads Bay and Rendezvous Bay. However, Anguilla is not only known for its incredible beaches it also has incredible scenery.

Some of the finest cuisine in the Caribbean can be found here. In fact, on several occasions, Anguilla has been voted as having the best cuisine in the Caribbean. Some of the finest restaurants in Anguilla include the Straw Hat, Ocean Echo, Dolce Vita, Veya and Da’Vida. If you are looking for a more local vibe then the best recommendations are Elvis’ Beach Bar in Sandy Ground or Blanchard’s Beach Shack. If you want to visit an authentic beach bar then a visit to Bankie Banx’s Dune Preserve is a must. This laid-back wooden beach bar is located on Rendezvous Bay, a few steps east of CuisinArt. The Dune Preserve serves terrific local food and entertains with exceptional funky reggae tunes. It's no wonder CNN has voted it the #1 beach bar in the world!

Another firm favourite place to eat is Sandy Island. You can take a quick boat ride from Sandy Ground and once you arrive on this idyllic island you will feel you are on your own private paradise. You can enjoy excellent lobster here and spend the day on the beach.

Tourism is the main industry in Anguilla and the island is home to some of the worlds leading luxury villa rentals on the planet. "Exceptional Villas, one of the most trusted villa rental companies in the world has seen an increase in demand for Anguilla" according to Marketing Manager Linda Browne. Click Here for More Information.

“We are extremely pleased and proud to once again receive this prestigious Award, a wonderful endorsement of our exceptional tourism product,” said the Hon. Cardigan Connor, Parliamentary Secretary in Anguilla’s Ministry of Tourism. “The credit for this Award goes beyond our tourism stakeholders to all the people of Anguilla, and our longstanding tradition of warm hospitality that brings our visitors back, year after year,” he continued.

The island features some of the best resorts including The Four Seasons, Belmond Cap Juluca and CuisinArt Golf Resort and Spa.

ABOUT EXCEPTIONAL VILLAS

Exceptional Villas is a luxury villa rental company featuring only the best hand-picked and personally inspected properties in the world. The company has clients from all over the world. Exceptional Villas have been in the travel business for over 25 years and offer a bespoke service to their clients. This service includes matching the perfect villa to each of their clients and providing complimentary concierge service. This service includes organizing all aspects of the client’s vacations such as VIP airport arrival, ground transportation, restaurant reservations, tours and excursions, water sports and pre-arrival stocking. Unlike some of their competitors, they do not provide a membership fee. Likewise, their villa experts are indeed experts. They visit every single villa and have a wealth of information regarding each villa, as well as each destination. Exceptional Villas take total pride in the customized service they offer. The company operates two other brands; Villas Barbados and Dream Ireland, which are designated rental brands for Barbados and Ireland.

For more information visit http://www.exceptionalvillas.com/ or call + 353 64 66 41170 or toll-free from the US and Canada 1 800 245 5109 and UK 0845 528 4197



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.