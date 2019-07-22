GLOBAL COMBINED HORMONAL CONTRACEPTIVES MARKET 2019 CURRENT INDUSTRY TRENDS, SALES, PRODUCTION, SUPPLY FORECAST TO 2025

An intelligence report has been added to the portfolio of WiseGuyReports titled, “Global Combined Hormonal Contraceptives Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Combined Hormonal Contraceptives market 2019-2025

Combined hormonal contraceptives are used to prevent pregnancies. They are also used in the treatment of acne vulgaris, endometriosis, polycystic ovarian syndrome, and irregular menstrual flow by blocking ovulation. These products are widely used by women of aged between 15 and 49 years.

The global Combined Hormonal Contraceptives market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Combined Hormonal Contraceptives market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.This report studies the global market size of Combined Hormonal Contraceptives in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Combined Hormonal Contraceptives in these regions.

Global Market Outline: Combined Hormonal Contraceptives Market

The healthcare industry comprises establishments which are devoted to the diagnosis, prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation of medical conditions. Treatments can be through offering services or products and can also be offered publicly or privately. The healthcare industry consists of establishments ranging from small-town private practices to bust inner-city hospitals that offer diverse job scopes. The surging prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing geriatric population are the fundamental drivers generating demand for expansion of the healthcare industry and lifestyle medical procedures.

The key players covered in this study

Actavis

Agile Therapeutics

Allergan

Bayer

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

ANI Pharmaceuticals

Ortho-McNeil-Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Noven Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson

Mylan

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Combined Hormonal Contraceptives are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Latest update on Combined Hormonal Contraceptives Market

In terms of the technology used in the healthcare sector, home-based care provision is likely to become a highly important part of the healthcare sector in the coming years, with increasing advancements in the telehealth sector serving to enable widespread accessibility to advanced healthcare services even in rural regions lacking in terms of major hospitals and healthcare providers. An increasing number of countries are likely to focus on improving telehealth systems as a key facet of improving the healthcare sector, as this allows more widespread distribution of healthcare services. Emerging countries such as China, India, Brazil, Mexico, and Indonesia are likely to be leading players in the telehealth market over the coming years, as the high population and large territory of these countries have become problematic, as there are not enough major hospitals to serve the growing population.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

By age

15-24 years

25-34 years

35-44 years

Above 44 years

By drugs

Combined Oral Contraceptive Pills

Combined Injectable Birth Control

Combined Emergency Contraceptive Pills

By devices

Combined Vaginal Rings

Combined Transdermal Patches

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospitals

Household

Clinics

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The global healthcare sector is expected to exhibit robust growth over the coming years due to the rapid progress in medical device technology and the growing demand for effective diagnostic technology that can deliver rapid results. The healthcare sector has become a major investment channel for private investors in recent years, as the growing commercial potential of the healthcare sector has invited significant investment. Government bodies have also prioritized the healthcare sector for major allocation of the overall budget in order to increase the affordability and availability of healthcare services for their population. This has been a major driver for the healthcare sector in recent years and is likely to remain a key agent for growth in the market as the global population grows, resulting in an increasing incidence of various healthcare concerns. The growing global population is likely to further drive government intervention in the healthcare sector in the coming years, leading to steady growth of the sector in developed as well as developing economies.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Combined Hormonal Contraceptives market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Combined Hormonal Contraceptives market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Combined Hormonal Contraceptives manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Combined Hormonal Contraceptives with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Combined Hormonal Contraceptives submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix



