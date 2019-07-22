50th Anniversary of Apollo 11 - Honored by Kozmic Lazer Show

"Dazzling lasers shot down the entire 426 foot Davidson Center building, covering the Apollo 11 Rocket."

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On July 16th, 2019 The U.S. Space & Rocket Center in Huntsville, AL. hosted a historic and exciting evening, culminating with a laser show. It was to commemorate the Golden Anniversary of Apollo 11 mission to the moon. The Homecoming Celebration Dinner featured; Apollo 11 Astronaut Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin, Dr. Margrit von Braun and a star studded line up of NASA personalities.

To represent the past and into the future, were two 30 foot tall models of the Apollo 11 and the new SLS Rockets were flanking the main stage. Kozmic Lazer Show provided simulated launches, with jet rocket blasts and filled the room with lasers. The dazzling lasers shot down the entire 426 foot Davidson Center building, covering the Apollo 11 Rocket; all set to music of "Space Camp" by John Williams.

Kozmic Lazer Show owner Patrick Sittnick said, “He and his team were greatly honored to be part of such a monumental historic event.” It was certainly an evening to behold and remember.

Kozmic Lazer Show is a special effect company based in Nashville, TN. Services include: Lasers, Pyrotechnics & Fireworks, Fog, Jets Nozzles, Confetti, Searchlights, Curtain Drops (Kabuki), Balloon Drops and many other custom effects.

General Inquiries: 800-MR-LASER or KozmicLazerShow.com



