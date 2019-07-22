Miami Auction Gallery's online-only Gallery Liquidation Auction, July 28th, has over 600 lots of fine art, jewelry, more

Oil on Masonite board by Henri Jean Guillaume Martin (1860-1943), depicting a river, trees and an unmanned rowboat (est. $20,000-$40,000). Beatles White Album insert with photos and other artwork, signed by all four of the Beatles, with a COA, measuring 36 inches by 24 inches (est. $10,000-$15,000). 35 ¾ inch by 44 inch signed serigraph with COA by the Chilean kinetic artist Matilde Perez (1916-2014) (est. $10,000-$20,000). Michael Jackson self-drawing, signed by the late pop star, with a COA, measuring 17 inches by 12 inches (est. $10,000-$20,000). Crayon on wood and glass yellow humidor by Robert Fabelo (b. 1951), a beautiful one-of-a-kind item that comes with a certificate of authenticity (est. $15,000-$30,000).

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- An online gallery liquidation auction bursting with over 600 lots in a wide range of collecting categories – from Cartier to Picasso, from fine art to fine jewelry and everything in between – will be held on Sunday, July 28th, at 1:15 Eastern time, by Miami Auction Gallery ( www.miamiauctiongallery.com ). Online bidding is being provided by LiveAuctioneers.com.“This is a multi-estate consignment online auction, coming to us from different parts of the world, a truly extraordinary sale with something for everyone,” said Guillermo Miralles, the president and owner of Miami Auction Gallery. “It’s a total inventory liquidation sale, with only the best pieces of fine art, porcelain, collectibles, jewelry, gold, silver and much, much more.”Previews are online-only, or may be scheduled in-person by phone. To make an appointment, call 888-352-8284. Absentee and phone bids will not be allowed because this is a timed auction.Two oil paintings by French impressionists are expected to vie for top lot honors. One is lot 49, an outdoor figural rendering with armed fighters on horseback by Henri Julien Félix Rousseau (1844-1910), a post-impressionist painter in the Naïve or Primitive manner. He was also known as Le Douanier, a humorous description of his occupation as a toll and tax collector ($30,000-$60,000). The other is lot 62, an oil on Masonite board by Henri Jean Guillaume Martin (1860-1943), depicting a river, trees and an unmanned rowboat (est. $20,000-$40,000).There are many fine works by Cuban artists in the auction. These include, but are not limited to, the following:• Lot 423, a crayon on wood and glass yellow humidor by Robert Fabelo (b. 1951), a beautiful one-of-a-kind item that comes with a certificate of authenticity (est. $15,000-$30,000).• Lot 231, a graphite on paper drawing of a still life of fruit in a bowl by Mario Carreno (1913-1999), with COA. The work was displayed at the Museum of Bellas Artes in 1993 and was dedicated to Emilio Ellena (est. $1,000-$20,000).• Lot 422, a mixed media on canvas stylized rendering of figures in a boat trying to shoo away menacing birds above them by contemporary artist Alexis Leyva Machado (b. 1970), also known as KCHO (sometimes spelled K’cho) (est. $10,000-$20,000).• Lot 1011, a 14 inch by 11 inch oil on canvas vibrant, colorful depiction of a person of color wearing a native headdress and dress off the shoulder, by Cundo Bermudez (1914-2008), who was born in Havana and died in Florida (est. $10,000-$15,000).• Lot 536b, a whimsical and colorful figural rendering, nicely framed and matted, attributed to René Portocarrero (1912-1986), a Cuban artist recognized internationally for his achievements (est. $5,000-$10,000).Artworks by household names will be plentiful in the auction. Lot 1c, a watercolor on paper with COA by James Abbott McNeill Whistler (American/U.K., 1834-1903), of a blue and white plate, 12 ¾ inches by 7 ½ inches should bring $12,000-$25,000; while lot 68, a colored pencil (or crayon) drawing by the renowned Mexican painter and muralist Diego Rivera (1886-1957), showing a woman seated on a floor, draped in a blanket and surrounded by pots and other objects, has an estimate of $10,000-$20,000.Lot 45 is an oil on canvas painting of townspeople going about their day along a village street with buildings by the French cityscape artist Maurice Utrillo (1883-1955), one of few famous painters from the Montmartre quarter of Paris (est. $10,000-$20,000). Also with the same estimate is lot 61, an oil on canvas abstract outdoor scene with buildings, hills and trees attributed to the Russian painter and art theorist Wassily Kandinsky (1866-1944). Born and trained in Moscow, Kandinsky is regarded as a pioneer of abstract art.The Hercules Art|Studio Program was co-founded by Claire Weisz and Andrea Woodner to encourage and enable talented young artists to pursue their careers in New York. Lot 49, an expressionist depiction of triangles within triangles, in varying shades of blue, came out out of the Hercules program and has a pre-sale estimate of $10,000-$20,000. Hercules artists are selected biannually by jury from the graduating classes of MFA programs in and around New York.Items drawn, painted or signed by the Beatles and Michael Jackson are enormously popular with collectors. Lot 2a is a Beatles White Album insert with photos and other artwork, signed by all four of the Beatles, with a COA, measuring 36 inches by 24 inches (est. $10,000-$15,000). Lot 1a is a Michael Jackson self-drawing, signed by the late pop star, also with a COA. measuring 17 inches by 12 inches. It should hit $10,000-$20,000.There are two offerings from the Chilean kinetic artist Matilde Perez (1916-2014). One is lot 1b, an original, one-of-a-kind silkscreen sculpture on glass plates, 11 ¾ inches by 11 ¾ inches, with a COA (est. $12,000-$25,000). The other is a 35 ¾ inch by 44 inch signed serigraph with COA (est. $10,000-$20,000). Also, lot 3e is a mixed media collage titled Flemina (1995) by Robert Matta (1911-2002), one of Chile's best-known painters and a seminal figure in 20th century abstract expressionist and surrealist art ($10,000-$20,000).Lot 15 is an antique bronze and wood portable pharmacy kit, with Gillette blue blades, RIO blades, a shaving brush and various spirit and elixir bottles. It’s expected to gavel for $2,000-$4,000. Also, an antique color print set, with each of the four prints measuring 11 ½ inches by 8 ¾ inches, will be sold as one lot (15). It’s expected to reach $400-$800.To view the entire catalog, visit https://www.liveauctioneers.com/auctioneer/2211/miami-auction-gallery/ # # # #



